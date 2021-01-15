Hudson Valley Law Firm Blustein, Shapiro, Rich & Barone, LLP Announces New Name

GOSHEN, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blustein, Shapiro, Rich & Barone, LLP is proud to announce that the firm has formally changed its name to Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP.

The firm's name change recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions of Partner William A. Frank, who joined the firm in 2014. Frank leads the firm's Municipal Law Department, and also practices in the areas of banking, commercial transactions, real estate, and litigation. He has been named to the Upstate New York Super Lawyers list for his work in state, local, and municipal law for the last four years.

"Will, locally regarded as one of the leading municipal attorneys in Orange County, has played an integral part in cementing BSF&B's position as a preeminent law firm in the Hudson Valley," said BSF&B Managing Partner Michael Blustein. "His extensive experience is invaluable to our team and to our clients. Including him in our firm's name recognizes the prestige and value he brings to our firm."

Frank is the Town Attorney for the towns of Wallkill and Montgomery and serves as Special Counsel to the Town of Minisink. He was recently appointed as Corporation Counsel for the City of Port Jervis. Frank is also the Village Attorney for the villages of New Paltz, Washingtonville, and Unionville. He serves as General and Primary Lending Counsel to a multi-branch regional bank as well as commercial lending counsel to other regional banks. Frank is a mediator for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and an arbitrator of legal fee disputes for the New York State Supreme Court, Ninth Judicial District.

Rita G. Rich, who formerly enjoyed a career in taxation, has been with the firm since its inception in 1999. She will continue to serve BSF&B clients as Senior Counsel.

"We appreciate all the great work Rita has done these past 20 years," Blustein said. "We are incredibly pleased that she will continue on at BSF&B in her new capacity."

About Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP: Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone's accomplished lawyers are known throughout the region as professional advocates who provide one-stop diversified legal services with a strong focus on litigation, business law, municipal law, estate planning, and wealth preservation and representation of commercial and residential lenders. BSF&B has a long-standing reputation of providing stellar legal advice and obtaining favorable results for individual, business, institutional, and family clients. Visit mid-hudsonlaw.com or call 845.291.0011 for more information.

