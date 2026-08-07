Huepar Brings Hands-On Laser Level Demonstrations to Super Trowel 2026

Brand connects with construction professionals, educators and apprentices at the U.K.'s largest bricklaying and construction skills event

ST. ALBANS, England, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huepar, a provider of laser levels and measuring tools, today shared highlights from its participation in Super Trowel 2026, held July 31 and Aug. 1 at Hertfordshire County Showground in Redbourn, Hertfordshire. Across the two-day event, the Huepar team welcomed construction professionals, training providers, apprentices and existing customers to explore its tools and discuss how laser technology supports accurate layout work.

A Huepar laser level on display at Super Trowel 2026 in Redbourn, England, where construction professionals, educators and apprentices explored practical tools for accurate layout work.

Super Trowel brings together the bricklaying community through live competition, skills development and industry engagement. The 2026 event moved outdoors for the first time in the competition's history, creating more space for competitions, exhibitors and hands-on activities. For Huepar, it was a chance to meet the people who use measuring and layout tools every day and to hear firsthand about the demands of active jobsites and training environments.

At its booth, Huepar presented cross-line laser levels, laser receivers and remote-operated models for construction, renovation and surveying applications. Visitors handled the products, compared features and spoke directly with the Huepar team about setup, visibility, accuracy and practical use. A laser target challenge also gave attendees an approachable way to experience remote operation and receiver detection.

Attendees discussed how laser tools are being built into modern bricklaying and construction training as well. Demonstrating the same categories of equipment used in professional settings can help learners build familiarity with alignment workflows before they work on live projects. Those conversations underscored for Huepar the value of clear controls, readable feedback and durable design in supporting both effective learning and professional use.

"Super Trowel gave us the chance to move beyond the product page and have useful, face-to-face conversations with the people our tools are designed to support," said Zelda Edwards, Brand Marketing Manager at Huepar. "Professionals want dependable equipment that helps them work accurately and efficiently, while educators need tools that students can learn on with confidence. Hearing both perspectives in one place is valuable for our team and for the way we continue to develop the Huepar range."

Representatives from U.K. further education colleges, private training centers and assessment organizations were among those who visited the booth. Discussions focused on the role of laser levels in teaching accurate layout and measurement, as well as the importance of straightforward operation, consistent performance and support for equipment used by multiple learners. Huepar is continuing conversations with interested organizations to better understand their programs and product requirements.

The event also created an opportunity for online customers to meet the brand in person. Visitors who had previously encountered Huepar through search, e-commerce platforms or industry recommendations could examine the tools up close and ask questions directly. Existing Huepar users stopped by to share feedback based on their own experience in the field.

"Direct feedback helps us understand what matters after a tool leaves the box and goes to work," Edwards added. "Those conversations help us strengthen our products, our service and our relationships with the construction community."

Huepar's participation in Super Trowel 2026 reflects the company's commitment to making professional laser measurement technology practical and accessible for tradespeople, educators and learners. Following the event, Huepar will continue engaging with professional users and training organizations while using the feedback gathered in Hertfordshire to inform future product demonstrations, support and outreach.

About Huepar

Huepar designs and manufactures precision measuring tools — including laser levels, laser distance meters, rotary lasers, digital angle gauges and motorized bases — for contractors, builders and DIY professionals worldwide. The Huepar Tools ecosystem combines accessible hardware with the Huepar App to put professional-level jobsite capabilities within reach of every user. Learn more at https://huepar.com/.

SOURCE Huepar