Huepar Launches Next-Generation Huepar App, Bringing Pro-Grade Measurement Capabilities Within Reach of Every Jobsite

A single app now controls nearly 30 Huepar devices and unlocks point-to-point spatial measurement, guided layout, and annotated jobsite drawings — features once reserved for high-end professional hardware.

ZHUHAI, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huepar, a global brand of precision measuring tools trusted by contractors, builders, and DIY pros, today announced the launch of the newly upgraded Huepar App, the software backbone of the Huepar Tools ecosystem. The app moves far beyond its original role as a simple remote, turning affordable Huepar hardware into a connected, professional-grade workflow — from measurement to deliverable.

One App, Nearly 30 Devices

The Huepar App now supports almost 30 devices across five categories: laser levels, laser distance meters, digital angle gauges, rotary lasers, and motorized bases. For the first time, a single phone replaces the stack of remotes that used to crowd a tool belt. Crews can wake a leveled laser from sleep without climbing a ladder, trigger a tripod-mounted distance meter without shaking the laser point, and command a motorized base — all from one screen. Remote control here is more than convenience: it protects the hard-won millimeter-level accuracy of every setup.

Point-to-Point Measurement on Entry-Level Hardware

A standout capability, Point-to-Point (P2P), measures the distance between any two points in space — the diagonal from a wall corner to a ceiling fixture, the gap between a pendant light and an outlet, or any two points on different planes. Traditionally, this required premium laser distance meters with built-in tilt sensors. Huepar's solution uses the phone's own motion tracking to compute the spatial angle, allowing budget Huepar meters without tilt sensors to perform the same task. In internal testing, the app's angle calculation often produced a smaller total error than professional-grade meters.

Layout, Guided by Vibration

The new Layout function turns a tedious manual process into a guided walk. Users see live on-screen direction — which way to move, how much distance is left — to find evenly spaced points (for example, a mark every 20 inches). Because the distance meter stays fixed while the user walks, the laser never shakes. Haptic feedback signals "approaching" and "arrived," letting users keep their eyes on the wall instead of the phone.

Capture, Annotate, and Deliver

The app closes the loop from measurement to deliverable. Every reading is saved automatically and organized by date, project, room, or client — no more scattered numbers across notes apps and chat threads. Users can snap a jobsite photo, drag measurement lines onto the image, drop in door and window components, and label key dimensions. Finished sketches export as high-resolution images, ready to share with teammates or insert into project documents.

Built on a New Foundation

The release ships on a fully rebuilt architecture that resolves prior performance and compatibility issues. macOS has completed technical validation; Windows and large-screen versions are in progress. The team is actively developing cloud sync, AR measurement, and CAD file conversion.

"Good tools should not be locked behind a high price tag," said Xiaopeng, the lead developer, Huepar. "With the new Huepar App, an entry-level meter in the user's hand can do what once required professional-grade equipment."

The Huepar App is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Users without a Huepar device can still try the guided measurement and canvas tools.

About Huepar

Huepar designs and manufactures precision measuring tools — including laser levels, laser distance meters, rotary lasers, digital angle gauges, and motorized bases — for contractors, builders, and DIY professionals worldwide. The Huepar Tools ecosystem combines accessible hardware with the Huepar App to put professional-level jobsite capabilities within reach of every user. Learn more at https://huepar.com/.

Contact:

Huepar Marketing Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Huepar