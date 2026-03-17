Huggies® Introduces "Expensive $h*t", Putting Luxury Items in the Blast Zone and Letting Babies Do The Rest

The event demonstrates the brand's confidence in its blowout protection

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggies® has launched its latest campaign, "Expensive $h*t," a one-hour event to showcase the strength of its all-around blowout protection.

Eighteen freshly fed, blow out prone babies wearing Huggies Little Snugglers™ were filmed while they crawled, wiggled, played—and yes, pooped—while sitting on priceless designer items, collectibles, and antiques during a one-hour event, streamed across TikTok Live, Instagram Live, and YouTube Live.

Expensive $h*t - Teaser Speed Speed Huggies Expensive $h*t

The only thing standing between those valuables and total disaster: the diaper.

Huggies Little Snugglers are designed with a blowout blocker that gently conforms to your baby's body for up to 100% blowout protection and gives parents confidence during everyday wear.

The event quickly turned chaotic and adorable as babies freely explored the set, crawling across high-end items while parents everywhere watched to see whether the diapers could prevent a costly disaster. Parents watching the event were also invited to share their best blowout stories, turning the event into a collective celebration of the messy realities of raising little ones.

The campaign was created with agency partners McCann New York and McCann New Zealand, and directed by Sunny Sixteen. The work will run across social, digital, influencer channels and PR.

The full event can be watched here and the launch film can be viewed here.

About McCANN

McCann, part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), is a leading creative solutions company. The award-winning global brand network is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build iconic brands through the radical creativity of Truth Well Told™. Because when the truth is well told, it moves people and markets. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2025 and 2024, and ranked in the top 3 most creatively effective networks globally in the Effie Index every year since 2019, McCann is the global brand creative partner of such iconic brands as L'Oreal Paris, Mastercard, Xbox, IKEA and Maggi.

For more information, visit www.mccann.com

SOURCE McCann