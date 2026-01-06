McCann Remembers John J. Dooner, Jr.

Founder of McCann Worldgroup, Visionary CEO of McCann and IPG, and Architect of the Modern Integrated Global Agency Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McCann honors the life and legacy of John J. Dooner, Jr., a visionary industry leader who redefined what a modern global agency could be. Dooner passed away on December 31, 2025 at the age of 77.

As the founder of McCann Worldgroup and former Chairman and CEO of both McCann-Erickson Worldwide and Interpublic Group, John's impact spanned decades and continents. His vision and operational leadership modernized McCann and Interpublic, laying the foundation for the globally integrated agency networks that continue to define the industry today.

John J. Dooner, Jr.

John's business career began in 1970 in the media division of Grey Advertising. Dooner joined McCann-Erickson in 1984, leading key global clients such as Coca-Cola and Gillette. He went on to serve as President in 1992 and CEO of McCann-Erickson Worldwide from 1994 to 2000, where he had a transformative impact leading McCann's evolution and achieving new levels of global growth.

In 1997, John took a step that would reshape the industry by formally creating McCann Worldgroup. The network, grounded in McCann's enduring philosophy of Truth Well Told, united best-in-class marketing disciplines under a single global platform.

The McCann Worldgroup model would become the blueprint for modern marketing networks. Its agencies evolved into leaders in their respective fields from McCann (advertising) to MRM (CRM), Momentum (experiential), McCann Health, Craft (production), UM (media), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (brand design). As The New York Times stated at the time, it was "the most comprehensive reorganization in almost four decades" for McCann.

From 2000 to 2003, John served as Chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group, McCann Worldgroup's parent company. As CEO of IPG, Dooner led the acquisition of True North, bringing the formidable FCB, then the fourth-largest agency in the U.S., and Deutsch into the group and expanding Interpublic's global creative leadership. Dooner returned to lead McCann Worldgroup as Chairman from 2003 to 2011, before becoming Chairman Emeritus.

John's visionary leadership allowed IPG and McCann to forge lasting partnerships with some of the world's most iconic brands, including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, General Motors, and Mastercard, relationships rooted in his belief that creativity was a force for business growth. It was this belief that shaped his vision for McCann and helped capture and grow these global relationships.

"John Dooner found his home in McCann and led it into the twentieth century with a visionary drive. His creation of McCann Worldgroup in 1997, a portfolio of best-in-class marketing capabilities anchored by creativity and a commitment to clients, set the template for the industry's continued evolution to this day," said Daryl Lee, Global Chairman of McCann, and the former CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "We will always proudly stand in his shadow."

Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of McCann, added: "John is one of the truly unique leaders who shaped and defined the industry we all work in today. Across McCann, we are proud and honored to stand on the platform that he built. All of us will continue to innovate and evolve in service of what is best for our clients and our people - just as John did during his incredible career."

John's legacy extends beyond business. He served as Chairman of the Ad Council, Vice Chairman of the 4A's, and a longtime supporter of advertising education through his work with the AEF. He was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2019 and received a Doctor of Humane Letters from his alma mater, St. Thomas University, the same year.

A lifelong believer in service and community, John held leadership roles on several nonprofit and educational boards, including United Way Worldwide, where he served as the organization's first global Chairman following the merger of its U.S. and international branches. He was a member of the board of St. Thomas University since 2004 and its chairman since 2013.

McCann extends its deepest sympathies to John's family, friends, and the many people across our industry whose lives he shaped. John will be deeply missed but his spirit lives on in the work we do, the values we hold, and the future McCann continues to build.

About McCANN

McCann, part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), is a leading creative solutions company. The award-winning global brand network is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build iconic brands through the radical creativity of Truth Well Told™. Because when the truth is well told, it moves people and markets. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2025 and 2024, and ranked in the top 3 most creatively effective networks globally in the Effie Index every year since 2019, McCann is the global brand creative partner of such iconic brands as L'Oreal Paris, Mastercard, Xbox, IKEA and Maggi.

For more information, visit www.mccann.com.

SOURCE McCann