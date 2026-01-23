HCI Announces SPARK HR 2026 in St. Pete Beach, FL on April 28-30, 2026: A Transformative Conference on Employee Experience, Leadership & the Future of Work

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Institute (HCI) is proud to announce SPARK HR 2026, a premier HR leadership conference taking place April 28–30, 2026, at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

SPARK HR brings together strategic HR leaders, people strategists, and organizational decision-makers for three immersive days focused on advancing employee experience, strengthening leadership capability, and solving today's most complex people challenges. Designed intentionally to move beyond traditional conference formats, SPARK HR emphasizes deep conversation, peer learning, and practical application in a highly engaging setting.

With a carefully curated agenda and powerhouse lineup of speakers from Disney, LinkedIn, McKesson, Coca-Cola and more, SPARK HR 2026 will explore topics including employee engagement and retention, leadership development, manager effectiveness, organizational culture, and aligning people strategy with business outcomes. Sessions are interactive by design, offering attendees actionable frameworks and real-world strategies they can bring back to their organizations immediately.

"We purposely designed SPARK HR to move beyond the traditional conference models," explains Shane York, VP of Events at HCI. "Today's HR leaders need space for strategic thinking, reflection, and meaningful peer dialogue, not more surface level or generalized content. As HR continues to evolve into a more strategic and influential role, SPARK HR creates the environment for deeper conversations, more meaningful connections, and practical insights HR leaders can apply pragmatically."

SPARK HR features a flexible agenda that allows attendees to personalize their experience based on their priorities, challenges, and leadership focus areas. From facilitated discussions and collaborative sessions to thought-provoking keynotes, the conference is built to foster meaningful engagement—not passive listening.

"AI isn't just changing how work gets done - it's redefining what effective leadership looks like," says presenter Chrissy Roth-Francis, Ed.D., Director of Talent Development at LinkedIn. "At SPARK HR, I'm excited to share how leaders can rise to that shift while strengthening trust, belonging, and connection."

Beyond the sessions, SPARK HR 2026 offers intentional networking opportunities designed to spark authentic connections among peers. Attendees will engage in small-group conversations, curated networking experiences, and informal discussions that encourage openness, idea sharing, and long-term professional relationships.

"Even as AI transforms the workplace, what drives engagement remains profoundly human," explains Adam Hickman, PhD., Vice President of Organizational and Employee Development at The Walt Disney Company. "At SPARK HR, I look forward to sharing how leaders can meet the needs that keep people connected, supported, and fully engaged through change."

SPARK HR 2026 is made possible through the support of sponsors and partners committed to advancing the HR profession. Select HR solutions providers including Abilitie, Infinity Payroll Group, Verified Credentials, Engagedly, Castaway & Company, Take Command, and Asure will be onsite to connect with attendees in a consultative, relationship-driven environment, offering insights into tools and strategies that support employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, and organizational growth.

Set against the white-sand beaches of St. Pete Beach, the TradeWinds Resort provides an inspiring backdrop for learning, collaboration, and renewal. The relaxed coastal setting reinforces SPARK HR's commitment to creating space for clarity, creativity, and fresh thinking.

Registration for SPARK HR 2026 is now open, and discounted pricing is available through March 15, 2026. For full conference details, agenda updates, and registration information, visit https://www.hci.org/spark-hr-conference-2026.

About Human Capital Institute (HCI)

Human Capital Institute (HCI), part of Simplify Compliance, is the first choice for high-performing HR professionals and teams who are focused on accelerating business results through strategic human capital practices. We help HR professionals optimize, acquire, engage, and develop the talent they need to support their organization's business strategy and accelerate business results. Our 300,000+ members worldwide have been advancing their HR careers with us since 2004. We can help you solve your next business challenge. Visit hci.org today.

