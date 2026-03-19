Humann Recognized by Bain & Company as a 2026 Insurgent Brand

Austin-born cardiovascular nutraceutical brand earns national recognition for redefining cardiovascular and heart health

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann, the Austin-based health innovator behind SuperBeets®, has been recognized by Bain & Company as a 2026 Insurgent Brand, earning a place on the firm's annual list of high-growth consumer products companies that are outperforming the market and reshaping the future of their categories.

The national recognition marks another major milestone for the Austin-born brand and the continued momentum built on a simple but powerful belief: Humann exists to elevate the performance of the most essential system in the body–the cardiovascular system–and help more people unlock their full performance potential and longevity, every day.

"We're honored to be recognized by Bain & Company as a 2026 Insurgent Brand," said Joel Kocher, CEO and co-founder of Humann. "Humann was built to reframe the conversation around heart health and make science-backed cardiovascular support more accessible for more people. This recognition speaks to the strength of that mission, the trust our customers place in us and the growing demand for our products that help people take charge of their health in a meaningful way."

Bain & Company's Insurgent Brands list recognizes independent brands that have generated more than $35 million in annual revenue in tracked channels, grown at more than 10 times the average rate of their category over the past five years and maintained positive growth over the past two years. The list spotlights companies that are not only capturing market share, but also shaping what comes next in consumer products.

This recognition comes on the heels of a defining year for Humann, one that reflected the strength of the brand's foundation and the scale of its next chapter. Over the past year, Humann deepened its partnership with The University of Texas through a high-profile announcement naming the company the Official Cardiovascular Supplement of Texas Athletics, reinforcing the brand's longstanding connection to science-backed research, performance and heart health.

At the same time, Humann introduced a bold new packaging identity across its portfolio and expanded its product line with new cardiovascular product innovations designed to support a more complete approach to cardiovascular health. Together, those milestones signaled an important evolution for the brand, building on the legacy of SuperBeets® while positioning Humann as a broader, science-backed leader in cardiovascular and heart health.

Humann continues to shape the future of modern cardiovascular health through academic research, clinically studied ingredients and products, and physician-aligned innovation. What began as a science-driven idea has grown into a category-shaping company trusted by consumers nationwide and recognized for turning complex research into products that fit seamlessly into daily life.

About Humann

Humann is building the new cardiovascular health standard—supporting heart health and overall wellness through science-backed cardiovascular supplementation. Best known for its flagship SuperBeets® products and long-standing leadership in heart health, Humann focuses on supporting healthy blood flow to help deliver oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

Founded through academic and scientific research at The University of Texas, Humann brings clinically studied ingredients and physician-aligned innovation into daily routines. Humann is trusted by more than 200 collegiate and professional sports programs and relied on by more than 6,000 medical practitioners nationwide. Humann's products are available in more than 30,000 retail locations.

Learn more at Humann.com.

SOURCE Humann