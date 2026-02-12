Humann and Texas Athletics Bring Heart Health Month to Life Through In-Game Experiences That Highlight Cardiovascular Health in Action

Austin-born cardiovascular supplement brand and UT Athletics partner to connect heart health, blood flow, and performance—on the court and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During American Heart Health Month, Humann and Texas Athletics are coming together to bring new focus to cardiovascular and heart health through a series of immersive, in-game experiences designed to help fans see—and feel—what cardiovascular health looks like when it matters.

Founded through scientific research in partnership with The University of Texas, Humann and UT share a long-standing commitment to advancing cardiovascular health. This February, that partnership takes center stage at Moody Center—using the intensity, energy, and emotion of live competition to spotlight a simple but powerful truth: at the heart of heart health is healthy blood flow.

Blood flow is what delivers oxygen and nutrients throughout the body—supporting heart health, endurance, recovery, focus, and performance. In sport, it's what allows athletes to sustain effort and respond under the demands of the game. Outside the arena, the same cardiovascular system supports how people show up in their daily lives.

Throughout select men's and women's basketball games, fans will experience in-venue moments designed to bring that idea to life. Players will warm up in custom shootaround shirts reading "In Our Veins," a visual reminder that cardiovascular health is not abstract—it's active, present, and at play in every movement on the court.

Later in the game, Moody Center will transform during a full-arena red-out moment—an immersive experience never before done at the venue. As the intensity of competition peaks, lighting, sound, and video will converge to draw attention to athletes demonstrating endurance, recovery, and focus in real time—bringing fans closer to the role enhanced blood flow and vascular support play in physical performance, and by extension, heart health.

"For us, this is about bringing something meaningful in an exciting and engaging way to our fans and our community," said UT Vice President and Folger Family Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte. "The University of Texas has a deep history of leadership in research, performance and innovation. These enhanced, experiential moments throughout February at our men's and women's basketball games with Humann allows us to connect that work to something that matters to everyone—heart health and cardiovascular wellness—using the platform of sport to make it impactful."

"Heart health often feels distant until you see what it enables," said Joel Kocher, CEO and Co-Founder of Humann. "When athletes push through the final minutes of a physically challenging game, you're watching cardiovascular health in action—blood flow supporting oxygen delivery, sustaining endurance, and driving performance. That same system is foundational to heart health and everyday wellness for all of us."

Today, Humann is trusted by more than 200 collegiate and professional sports programs and relied on by more than 6,000 medical practitioners nationwide—bringing science-backed cardiovascular supplementation into daily routines.

The Heart Health Month collaboration, which is managed by Longhorn Sports Properties, the local team of college sports leader Learfield, also includes NIL storytelling with UT student-athletes, including women's basketball standout Rori Harmon, further reinforcing the connection between elite performance and everyday cardiovascular wellness.

Beyond the arena, Humann is activating Heart Health Month at retail nationwide, with dedicated cardiovascular health features across major retailers—extending the message from game day into daily life.

By bringing Heart Health Month into sport, retail, and culture, Humann and Texas Athletics aim to spark a broader conversation—one that reframes cardiovascular health as active, modern, and essential to how people live, perform, and feel at every stage of life.

About Humann

Humann is building the new cardiovascular health standard—supporting heart health and overall wellness through science-backed cardiovascular supplementation. Best known for its flagship SuperBeets® products and long-standing leadership in heart health, Humann focuses on supporting healthy blood flow to help deliver oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

Founded through academic and scientific research at The University of Texas, Humann brings clinically studied ingredients and physician-aligned innovation into daily routines. Humann is trusted by more than 200 collegiate and professional sports programs and relied on by more than 6,000 medical practitioners nationwide and is available in more than 30,000 retail locations.

Learn more at Humann.com.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and more than 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield delivers influence and reach to target audiences through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification, exclusive content, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

