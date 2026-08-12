Hungry Jack's Partners with Trintech to Modernize Financial Operations

Leading Australian quick-service restaurant brand leverages Trintech to automate high-volume transaction matching

DALLAS and SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the trusted AI platform for governed autonomous finance, today announced that Hungry Jack's, one of Australia's largest quick-service restaurant brands, has selected Trintech to automate and modernize its high-volume transaction matching processes, enabling greater efficiency, visibility, and control across its finance operations.

With close to 500 restaurants across Australia and roughly 300 million transactions processed annually, Hungry Jack's finance team needed to move beyond manual, spreadsheet-based reconciliations.

"Our goal was to eliminate as many manual matching as possible while giving our finance team clear visibility into the exceptions that require attention," said Christine Bletsas Chief Financial Officer. "After evaluating multiple vendors, Trintech stood out for its industry-leading transaction matching capabilities and consistently high match rates. Their ability to automate reconciliation across complex payment ecosystems gave us confidence they were the right partner."

"Today's finance leaders need more than automation. They need a trusted partner that delivers measurable business outcomes while strengthening governance and control," said Claudia Pirko, VP & GM APAC, Trintech. "Hungry Jack's is transforming the way it manages one of the most complex transaction environments in the restaurant industry, and we're excited to partner with them on that journey. By combining industry-leading transaction matching with deep expertise in high-volume restaurant and third-party delivery reconciliation, we're helping their finance team automate more, focus on the exceptions that matter, and build a stronger foundation for future growth."

About Hungry Jack's

Hungry Jack's has been the home of the famous flame-grilled Whopper in Australia for over 50 years. Australians enjoy visiting Hungry Jack's network of close to 500 restaurants nationwide for great tasting, fresh food. From delicious flame grilled 100% Aussie beef burgers, the succulent chicken menu items, brekky wraps or the barista made coffee, Hungry Jack's is the destination for classic favorites, innovative new menu items and that famous flame grilled smoky BBQ flavour. To learn more about Hungry Jack's, please visit www.hungryjacks.com.au

About Trintech

Trintech is the trusted AI platform for governed autonomous finance, helping organizations modernize financial operations across the Office of the CFO. Guided by our purpose to give people time back for what matters most, our vision is to create trusted finance that runs itself.

Trintech's AI platform automates reconciliation, transaction matching, close management, journal entry, intercompany accounting, and compliance, enabling finance teams to reduce risk, strengthen controls, and operate continuously, accurately, and with confidence.

Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trintech empowers teams to focus less on manual processes and more on strategic impact. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech supports customers across more than 100 countries through a global network of offices, partners, and strategic resellers — helping shape the future of trusted autonomous finance.

Trintech Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech