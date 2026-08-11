Trintech Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition Caps a Year of Accelerated Growth, AI Innovation and Continued Momentum in Governed Autonomous Finance

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the trusted AI platform for governed autonomous finance, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — building on its earlier inclusion on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list. The recognition reflects Trintech's continued momentum as organizations worldwide increasingly turn to trusted AI to modernize financial operations, strengthen governance, and accelerate the journey toward autonomous finance.

Published annually by Inc., the Inc. 5000 recognizes the country's most successful private companies based on sustained revenue growth. Trintech's inclusion underscores its investment in AI innovation and customer success as the company helps finance organizations transform the Office of the CFO.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor because it reflects more than business growth—it reflects the confidence our customers and partners place in us as they make the move to governed autonomous finance," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "Organizations aren't simply looking to automate accounting processes anymore. They're looking for AI that acts on their behalf – AI they trust that gives them back the time automation alone never could, while operating with the governance, controls, and accountability finance requires. We're proud to lead that transformation while continuing to innovate on behalf of our customers."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Throughout 2026, Trintech advanced the financial close with Trintech Embedded AI, built into the Trintech AI Platform to operate directly inside reconciliation, matching, journal, and close workflows — generating outputs, explaining changes, and flagging exceptions as they arise, and bringing trusted, explainable intelligence directly into finance teams' daily work.

Building on that foundation, Trintech Agentic AI extends that work further, handling variance analysis, exception prioritization, and accrual validation across the platform and connected third-party systems. Earlier this year, that extension took the form of two purpose-built AI coworkers: the Trintech Flux Agent and Trintech Variance Analysis Agent, which help accounting and FP&A teams investigate account fluctuations, analyze budget-to-actual variances, and generate reviewer-ready explanations within governed financial workflows — freeing teams to spend less time documenting results and more time applying strategic judgment. Every action stays governed, with human-in-the-loop review at critical decision points, full traceability of changes, and consistent documentation for audit purposes. The result is continuous visibility into close progress and risk, letting finance teams shift capacity from manual execution to analysis and decision-making.

Trintech's momentum has also been fueled by growing global adoption across industries including banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, as organizations increasingly seek trusted AI that strengthens financial controls while reducing manual work.

About Trintech

Trintech is the trusted AI platform for governed autonomous finance, helping organizations modernize financial operations across the Office of the CFO. Guided by our purpose to give people time back for what matters most, our vision is to create trusted finance that runs itself.

Trintech's AI platform automates reconciliation, transaction matching, close management, journal entry, intercompany accounting, and compliance, enabling finance teams to reduce risk, strengthen controls, and operate continuously, accurately, and with confidence.

Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trintech empowers teams to focus less on manual processes and more on strategic impact. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech supports customers across more than 100 countries through a global network of offices, partners, and strategic resellers — helping shape the future of trusted autonomous finance.

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

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SOURCE Trintech