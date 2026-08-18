Huntington Bank Launches National Business for Community Associations and Management Partners

Group features specialized team, advanced digital tools and software integration ability

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank has launched a national specialty group focused on providing community associations and their management partners with comprehensive banking, treasury and lending solutions—including systems that integrate with industry management tools from leading software providers.

The new group—Huntington Association Services—brings together advanced capabilities and a team of specialized experts to help association leaders and management companies with their operational, governance and financial responsibilities.

Huntington Association Services focuses on community and property association management companies, homeowners and condominium associations, master-planned communities and multi-association structures.

"Our new business is designed to help these groups operate with confidence, control and clarity," said Sabine Liedel, Huntington's senior managing director of its national deposits business, which oversees association banking. "It's powered by a dedicated client-care team featuring people with real-world experience in this sector."

Huntington Association Services is designed to give management companies and association leaders a clearer, more connected way to oversee association finances through Huntington's secure Business Online Banking.

Huntington also supports connectivity with leading industry software providers, helping reduce manual work, strengthen controls and support more consistent reporting and reconciliation across systems.

In addition, Huntington Association Services provides specialized lending solutions designed for association budget and reserve needs, including:

Lines of credit for short-term cash-flow needs or unexpected expenses

Term loans for capital improvements and major repairs

Insurance premium financing to help manage rising costs

"At Huntington, we pair the strength and stability of a leading financial institution with a relationship-driven approach tailored to associations," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "Our clients gain real-time visibility through innovative technology—backed by dedicated experts committed to their success. We encourage association leaders to connect with us to see how Huntington can help their communities thrive."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $284 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in 1866, Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated