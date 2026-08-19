HUROM Introduces the H330 Slow Juicer, Combining Premium Performance with Eco-Conscious Design

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUROM, the global leader in slow juicing technology, announces the launch of the H330 Slow Juicer, a new model designed to deliver trusted performance in a more accessible and environmentally conscious format.

HUROM H330 Slow Juicer

Built with the same core technology as HUROM's flagship models, the H330 offers high-quality juice extraction, ease of use, and modern design, making it an ideal solution for everyday use in the home kitchen. The H330 Slow Juicer, already a proven success across Europe, is now finally available in the United States, bringing its innovative design and effortless juicing experience to American households.

The HUROM H330 Slow Juicer is available now at HUROM.com and select retail partners.

Technical Specifications

Specification H330 Slow Juicer Technology HUROM's patented Slow Squeeze Technology Hopper Self-feeding hopper Juice Texture Smooth, low-pulp juice Auger Speed 50 RPM Construction BPA-free Body Paint-free Functions Juices, nut milks, smoothies, and more Manufacturing Made in South Korea

The H330 features HUROM's patented Slow Squeeze Technology, which operates by gently pressing ingredients to preserve their natural flavor, color, and nutrients while minimizing oxidation. This process produces smooth, low-pulp juice with high yield and reduced waste. Designed with convenience in mind, the H330 includes HUROM's signature self-feeding hopper, allowing users to add ingredients and let the juicer process them automatically. Its simplified internal structure ensures easy assembly and disassembly, supporting a seamless user experience for both new and experienced juicers.

In line with HUROM's commitment to sustainability, the H330 incorporates a paint-free body and eco-friendly packaging, reducing the use of unnecessary materials and chemicals while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic.

Additional features include a quiet AC motor suitable for use at any time of day, BPA-free construction for safety, and versatile functionality for creating juices, nut milks, smoothies, and more.

"The H330 reflects our focus on making high-quality juicing more accessible while reducing environmental impact," said Cole Matteson, Director of Customer Experience at Hurom America and Host of the Juicing Academy. "It delivers the performance consumers expect from HUROM in a design that is both practical and responsible."

Hurom's products are proudly manufactured in South Korea, combining advanced engineering, innovation, and quality craftsmanship. As the inventor of the Vertical Slow Juicer, Hurom has been at the forefront of the slow juicing movement, dedicated to making healthy living easier for over 50 years.

The HUROM H330 Slow Juicer is available now through HUROM.com and select retail partners.

For more information, visit https://www.hurom.com/

To support every step of the juicing journey, Hurom offers an educational platform called 'Juicing Academy' (www.juicingacademy.com). This online resource features helpful videos, guest experts, juicing tips, recipes, and resources designed to make juicing easier, more approachable, and enjoyable for everyone; from beginners to experienced juicers.

Media contact - Cole Matteson, Director of Customer Experience, [email protected]

SOURCE Hurom America