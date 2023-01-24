Husband and Wife Writing Team Delight Young Readers With a Rollicking Sequencing Story

Come join them at a storytime event at Books Are Magic in Brooklyn on Saturday, January 28th.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husband and wife author team, Ivan Lin and Stephanie Fu, bring families and educators of young children a whimsically illustrated rhyming picture book about diversity and humanity, available in English and Chinese formats, with their new release Bobo's Wild Chase. They will be the featured authors at a storytime and signing event on Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 12 at Books Are Magic in Brooklyn. Their heartwarming story follows a naughty dog who leads a little girl on a hot pursuit in a tale of kindness and inclusion.

Picture Book - Bobo's Wild Chase - English Bobo's Wild Chase Bilingual Box Set

Lin and Fu are a bilingual family who have been dedicated to speaking Mandarin and English to their young children so that they can feel a connection to their heritage and culture and identify with family members back in Asia. When the idea of a picture book blossomed in 2020, the pair relate that, "After witnessing BLM, Asian hate crime, and re-election, the message became ever so clear to us that the story's message ought to be about humanity."

Their fun and poignant story, with jaunty and painterly illustrations by talented artist Robyn Ng, is filled with diverse city neighborhoods and characters, and the reader is brought on a playful pursuit when the rascally dog, Bobo, runs after a squirrel. As Bobo's sitter, a young girl, tails him in earnest, a cumulative following ensues. Nothing is so important that the girl can't stop to help a stranger along the way—such as pointing out a red sock in a basket of white clothing at the laundromat, or reuniting a cafe patron with their lost jacket, among other instances of kindness along the chase route. Soon enough a parade of helpers return her kindness to help catch the speedy pup. "Caring bonds us together, we were strangers till now," the story tenderly shares.

Available in both English and Chinese formats (both simplified Chinese and traditional), Lin and Fu want their book to teach young readers "that all people are different, not just how we look, but what we think…Being different, whether skin color, race, gender, culture, religion, perspective, opinions, and beliefs, is normal and should not stand in the way of being kind to each other and pursuing belonging and love." Join them for their storytime and signing event at Books Are Magic on Saturday, January 28th at 11am. The bookstore is located at 122 Montague Street in Brooklyn (https://boboswildchase.eventbrite.com).

If you would like more information about authors Ivan Lin and Stephanie Fu and Bobo's Wild Chase, please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.pistachiospublishing.com/contact.

