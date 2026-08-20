As a featured sponsor of the maintenance team at Barton Hills Country Club, Husqvarna robotic mowers will support the maintenance of championship quality playing conditions at the tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, the World Leader in Robotic Mowing*, will showcase the future of golf course maintenance as a featured sponsor of the maintenance team at Barton Hills Country Club during the 2026 U.S. Senior Women's Open in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from August 20 through 23.

Husqvarna Brings Autonomous Mowing to the 2026 U.S. Senior Women's Open

During the tournament, a fleet of Husqvarna robotic mowers will maintain select areas of the course, marking the tournament among the first official USGA events to incorporate robotic mowing into course maintenance. This milestone reflects Husqvarna's dedication to turf quality, leadership in robotic mowing and innovation in autonomous solutions for professional turf care.

"The U.S. Senior Women's Open provides the perfect stage to showcase the growing role of robotic mowing in course maintenance," said David Plaster, Vice President of Golf & Sports at Husqvarna North America. "Barton Hills Country Club has embraced the technology as an integral part of its maintenance program, making it an ideal venue to demonstrate what's possible for golf facilities across the industry."

Recognized as one of Michigan's premier golf destinations and consistently ranked among Golf Digest's Top 25 courses in the state, Barton Hills Country Club was an early adopter of autonomous mowing. As one of the first golf courses in North America to integrate robotic mowing into the maintenance of its fairways and roughs, the club continues to expand its fleet of 30 mowers with newer models, including Husqvarna's Automower® 580L EPOS® and 535 AWD EPOS®.

"Since adopting Husqvarna robotics in 2022, we've seen firsthand the impact autonomous mowing can have on our operation, from healthier turf and more consistent playing conditions to allowing our team to focus on higher value work across the course," said Andrew Christesen, Golf Course Superintendent at Barton Hills Country Club. "We're proud to highlight that approach during the U.S. Senior Women's Open and demonstrate how robotics can help support championship level course conditions."

Supporting the deployment throughout the championship is SynaTek Solutions, Husqvarna's regional Golf & Sports Turf partner, whose expertise has helped Barton Hills successfully implement its robotic mowing fleet.

"Unlike traditional equipment dealerships, supporting Husqvarna robotic mowing solutions goes beyond providing exceptional service and repair," said Nate Clemmer, CEO of SynaTek Solutions. "Our team works tirelessly to serve as an integrator, bridging the gap between golf course maintenance and technology to help customers successfully implement autonomous mowing."

The collaboration between Husqvarna, Barton Hills Country Club, and SynaTek Solutions demonstrates how innovative technology, trusted dealer support, and forward-thinking golf course professionals are helping shape the future of golf course maintenance.

To learn more about how Husqvarna robotic mowing solutions are transforming course maintenance at Barton Hills Country Club, watch Golf Course Superintendent Andrew Christesen's full testimonial here.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About SynaTek Solutions

SynaTek Solutions, a market leader at developing, manufacturing and distributing technologies for the golf, sports turf, landscape, robotics and ice melt industries. Through its four brands — SynaTek Reach distribution, Branch Creek, Ecotronics and Secure Winter Products — SynaTek offers customers products and services designed to maximize profits while minimizing environmental impact.

Source: Euromonitor International Limited; per Robotic Lawn Mowers category definition; Home and Garden 2025ed; retail value sales in RSP, 2024 data.

SOURCE Husqvarna