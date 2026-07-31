Husqvarna, Official Partner of Liverpool FC, deploys Automower® robotic mowers to Liverpool FC's Chicago training grounds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC and Husqvarna, the World Leader in Robotic Mowing*, are bringing the club's enthusiasm for robotic turf care across the pond to its Chicago training grounds during Liverpool FC's U.S. preseason tour.

Husqvarna Supports Liverpool Football Club's U.S. Preseason Tour with Autonomous Turf Care

To deliver the same playing experience the club expects at home, Liverpool FC's Senior Grounds Manager, Warren Scott, elected to have Husqvarna Automower® robotic mowers installed in Chicago. The autonomous mowers are maintaining the club's green spaces throughout the team's stay, providing professional quality turf while supporting the grounds crew with efficient, precision mowing.

"When one of the world's most recognized football clubs chooses to rely on Automower® technology away from home, it speaks volumes about the trust they've placed in our solutions," said Jason Connor, Director of Commercial Robotics, Husqvarna North America. "We're proud to support our partner Liverpool FC during its U.S. preseason tour and help the grounds team deliver the exceptional playing surfaces the club expects wherever it trains."

"Providing our players with the best possible training surface is always the priority, no matter where we are," said Warren Scott, Senior Grounds Manager, Liverpool Football Club. "Having Husqvarna Automower® robotic mowers maintaining the landscaped areas around the training facility in Chicago gives our team confidence that the site is being consistently maintained while allowing our grounds crew to focus on the finer details that make a difference."

Built on a shared commitment to performance and results, the partnership between Husqvarna and Liverpool FC brings together industry leading autonomous mowing technology and one of the world's most iconic football clubs. Together, the partnership demonstrates how autonomous technology is advancing professional turf care while helping deliver world-class playing conditions. To learn more about the Husqvarna and Liverpool FC partnership, visit here.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and GARDENA brands, serving consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life-changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

Source: Euromonitor International Limited; per Robotic Lawn Mowers category definition; Home and Garden 2025ed; retail value sales in RSP, 2024 data.

SOURCE Husqvarna