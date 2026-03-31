Husqvarna Announces Leadership Transition for North America Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, Gent Simmons will assume the role of President, North America Business Unit, succeeding Andreas Rangert. Simmons will relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina and lead Husqvarna Forest & Garden, North America.

As part of this transition, Andreas Rangert will return to Sweden to assume the role of Senior Vice President, Business Portfolio Unit Handheld within the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division.

Gent brings more than 26 years of experience within Husqvarna Forest and Garden, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Global CSU Core. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles across product development, product management, sales, and marketing, including more than a decade based in Sweden leading global product management and development across robotics, handheld, wheeled, accessories, and digital solutions.

"I am excited to return home after 10 years in Sweden," said Gent Simmons. "The North American team has built strong momentum in how we support our channel partners and customers, and I look forward to helping build on that progress. The future is bright for our brands as we continue leading the industry across internal combustion engine technology, electrification, and autonomous solutions."

Husqvarna remains committed to supporting customers and channel partners across North America while continuing to grow and strengthen the business. With Simmons' established experience throughout the brand and organization, customers can expect a seamless transition.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE Husqvarna