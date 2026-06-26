Huya to Exclusively Publish The Legend of Swordman: Reunion in Chinese Mainland

GUANGZHOU, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced that it will exclusively publish the upcoming MMORPG title, The Legend of Swordman: Reunion, in the Chinese mainland. Pre-registration is now officially open.

The Legend of Swordman: Reunion is the latest entry in the renowned Legend of Swordman franchise, building upon over two decades of rich heritage. This new game introduces a cross-platform experience featuring synchronized account data and gameplay across mobile app, PC and mini-program platforms.

Huya's exclusive publishing of The Legend of Swordman: Reunion represents another significant step in the Company's strategic expansion of its game publishing portfolio and game-related services business. Huya will support the launch with a variety of content-driven marketing initiatives, streamer promotions and community engagement activities, drawing on its demonstrated game publishing model, comprehensive content ecosystem, robust streamer network and broad game user reach.

Looking ahead, the Company plans to add titles across multiple genres to its pipeline and strengthen its game-related services business through deeper collaboration with industry partners and continued development of its content ecosystem.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming industry and the game industry in mainland China and internationally; Huya's expectation regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Huya's ability retain and grow its user reach, broadcasters, talent agencies, business partners for game-related services and advertisers; Huya's ability to expand its product and service offerings; competition in the live streaming industry and game industry; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE HUYA Inc.