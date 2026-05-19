HUYA Inc. Provides Update on Share Repurchase Program

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today provided an update on its ongoing share repurchase program.

Reflecting the Company's confidence in its long-term prospects and continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value, Huya has been actively executing the 2026 Share Repurchase Program authorized by its board of directors on March 18, 2026. As previously disclosed, under the program, the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") and/or ordinary shares over a 24-month period ending on March 18, 2028.

Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Huya, commented, "We believe the Company's current market valuation does not fully reflect the progress we have made in expanding our game-related services ecosystem, improving our revenue structure and driving operational efficiency. We will remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and sustainable value creation for our shareholders."

Going forward, Huya will continue to evaluate market conditions and repurchase shares from time to time under its share repurchase program. The timing, frequency, volume and other specific terms of any future repurchases will be at the Company's full discretion, subject to market conditions, the share repurchase program and applicable law. The Company will provide timely updates to shareholders as and when appropriate in accordance with rules and regulations.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management and the business outlook in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming industry and the game industry in mainland China and internationally; Huya's expectation regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Huya's ability retain and grow its user reach, broadcasters, talent agencies, business partners for game-related services and advertisers; Huya's ability to expand its product and service offerings; competition in the live streaming industry and game industry; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE HUYA Inc.