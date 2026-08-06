Huya to Exclusively Publish Xiao Xiao Qi Yu, an Officially Licensed Zanmang Loopy IP Mobile Game Powered by Triple Match 3D's Core Gameplay

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced that it will exclusively publish Xiao Xiao Qi Yu, a 3D match-based casual mobile game officially licensed under the Zanmang Loopy IP in the Chinese mainland, with pre-registration across platforms set to open soon. The new title further expands Huya's game publishing portfolio and marks another important step in the continued development of the Company's game-related services business.

Xiao Xiao Qi Yu blends Zanmang Loopy's widely recognized character with immersive 3D matching gameplay, food-town simulation and interactive social features. Offering a variety of gameplay events, friend-based interaction mechanics and extensive level content, the title is designed to deliver a fun, engaging and long-lasting casual gaming experience. Additionally, the title incorporates core gameplay licensed from Ilyon, the Miniclip studio behind Triple Match 3D, giving it a gameplay foundation that has been validated in overseas markets.

Following the successful publishing of Goose Goose Duck Mobile and the upcoming launch of The Legend of Swordman: Reunion, Xiao Xiao Qi Yu further diversifies Huya's game publishing business, which now spans social deduction, MMORPG and casual games. Building on its expanding content ecosystem, extensive streamer network and growing game publishing capabilities, Huya plans to support the title's launch through a content-led publishing strategy encompassing livestreaming campaigns, streamer collaborations and community-driven initiatives.

Going forward, Huya will continue expanding its game publishing portfolio across multiple genres while further strengthening its game-related services. The Company remains committed to enhancing its content ecosystem and deepening collaboration with industry partners to create long-term value for users, business partners and shareholders.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming industry and the game industry in mainland China and internationally; Huya's expectation regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Huya's ability to retain and grow its user reach, broadcasters, talent agencies, business partners for game-related services and advertisers; Huya's ability to expand its product and service offerings; competition in the live streaming industry and game industry; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE HUYA Inc.