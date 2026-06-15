Hybar Announces Pricing of $400,000,000 of Senior Secured Green Notes

OSCEOLA, Ark., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybar LLC ("Hybar") announced today the pricing of the previously announced offering (the "Offering") of $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.375% Senior Secured Green Notes due 2034 (the "Notes") (i) to persons reasonably believed to be qualiﬁed institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and (ii) outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have been designated as "Green Bonds—Climate Bond Certified". Kestrel 360, Inc. has provided an independent external review and opinion that the Notes conform with the Climate Bonds Standard (Version 4.3) and therefore qualify for Climate Bond designation. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 25, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the Offering, and Truist Securities, Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

Hybar intends to use the proceeds of this offering (i) to finance or refinance the construction, refinancing, acquisition, installation, improvement, development, equipping and furnishing of a second steel rebar mini mill to be located on the same location as Hybar's existing mini mill (the "Expansion Mini Mill"), (ii) to fund costs related to the offering of the Notes and other concurrent financing transactions, (iii) to refinance certain existing senior project facilities, and (iv) the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by Hybar Intermediate Holdings LLC, the direct parent company of Hybar, HPTA LLC and by all future and direct wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of Hybar, subject to certain exceptions. The Notes and the guarantees will be secured by (i) first-priority liens on certain fixed asset collateral and (ii) second-priority liens on certain working capital collateral.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be oﬀered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Hybar LLC

Hybar and its related entities, Green & Clean Holdings LLC (parent company); Green & Clean Power LLC (solar and battery storage); and Green & Clean Terminals LLC (river port), are owned by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG's $32 billion global impact investing platform; KM&T Hybar Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch, Inc., specializing in commodity trading and services; Global Principal Partners LLC, an investment entity owned by Hybar's senior management team; and Quanta Services, Inc., a leading infrastructure solutions provider for the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline, and energy industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, and in any other information provided by Hybar or any consultant, that are not purely historical, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates" and "anticipates" or the negative terms or other comparable words, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Examples of forward looking statements are statements that concern Hybar's or the Expansion Mini Mill's future revenues, costs, projections, liquidity and this offering. The forward looking statements contained herein are based on Hybar's expectations and are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that they believe are reasonable as of the date made but that may be incorrect, incomplete or imprecise or not reflective of actual results. Hybar does not undertake to update or revise any of the forward looking statements contained herein, even if it becomes clear that the forward looking statements contained herein will not be realized.

SOURCE Hybar LLC