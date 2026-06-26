Hybar Raises Financing to Expand

OSCEOLA, Ark. , June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybar LLC announced today that it raised $1.1 billion to build a second technologically advanced, environmentally sustainable scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill (the "Expansion Mill") immediately next to its existing rebar mill in northeast Arkansas.

Hybar's existing mill was commissioned nine months ago following a successful construction effort. With industry leading product quality and environmental sustainability standards already achieved and positive cash flow generation beginning in the existing mill's fourth month of operation, Hybar decided to double its rebar production capacity. The Expansion Mill will increase Hybar's rebar production capacity to approximately 1.3 million tons annually, representing just under 13% of the domestic market.

Construction of the Expansion Mill will take approximately twenty-four months. Like the existing mill, the Expansion Mill will be supplied by SMS group, a leading technology supplier to the world's steel industry.

Hybar has capitalized on its three direct modes of transportation, barge, rail, and truck, to reach customers throughout the United States. Hybar's rebar is being used in data center projects, medical campus expansions, the energy infrastructure buildout, and the continued repair and upgrading of roads, bridges, and tunnels, Hybar plans to continue to penetrate these markets with the Expansion Mill.

Hybar has a special rate power contract with Entergy Arkansas, under which Hybar buys electricity. Entergy Arkansas has one of the lowest carbon emitting electric energy generation portfolios in the United States. Supplementing the relationship with Entergy, Hybar's sister company, Green & Clean Power LLC, operates the largest industrial behind-the-meter solar and battery storage facility in the United States. The facility is located adjacent to Hybar, and power is fed directly into Hybar's operations. Once the last of the needed certifications are received and the final harmonic tests are completed later this summer, when the sun is shining, Hybar expects to be the only steel producer in North America capable of producing steel using 100% renewable energy.

Following the expansion, Hybar expects to produce close to 5,000 tons of rebar per year per employee, giving Hybar what Hybar believes will be the most productive labor force in the world's steel industry.

When commenting on what distinguishes Hybar from its competitors, Hybar's chief executive officer, Dave Stickler commented, "We have best-in-class technology, a great site with three modes of transportation, and outstanding highly motivated employees. But what truly differentiates Hybar is our 'can-do, get-in-done' culture. Empowering employees, stripping away bureaucracy, pushing decision making down to the mill floor, and constantly looking for better, faster, more sustainable ways to make steel are the keys to Hybar's success."

"Hybar is a true success story, building state-of-the-art facilities and producing sustainable steels using scrap metal in northeastern Arkansas," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "Hybar is continuing to invest in Arkansas thanks to our state's infrastructure, workforce, and favorable business climate. We are proud of this growing partnership and look forward to many more years of Hybar's success in our state."

In support of Hybar's expansion financing, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TPG Capital BD, LLC served as joint lead bookrunners for a notes offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and Truist Securities and Barclays acted as co-managers. Additionally, Goldman Sachs, Truist, Barclays, and Crews & Associates acted as underwriters for a municipal bond offering.

About Hybar LLC

Hybar and its related entities, Green & Clean Holdings LLC (parent company); Green & Clean Power LLC (solar and battery storage); and Green & Clean Terminals LLC (river port), are owned by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG's $32 billion global impact investing platform; KM&T Hybar Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch, Inc., specializing in commodity trading and services; Global Principal Partners LLC, an investment entity owned by Hybar's senior management team; and Quanta Services, Inc., a leading infrastructure solutions provider for the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline, and energy industries.

IMAGE AVAILABILITY: Video and still photography are available from today's groundbreaking ceremony. Please email [email protected] to request.

SOURCE Hybar LLC