HYDRINITY® RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator Named Best Retinal in the 2026 SHAPE Beauty Awards

National award recognizes HYDRINITY's breakthrough retinal innovation, reinforcing the brand's leadership in regenerative skincare and science-backed skin health.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY® Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., today announced that its RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator has been named Best Retinal in the 2026 SHAPE Beauty Awards. The annual awards recognize standout beauty innovations selected by SHAPE editors for their performance, efficacy, and ability to deliver meaningful results for consumers.

HYDRINITY® RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator

The SHAPE Beauty Award builds on a growing list of accolades for RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator, following its recognition in the 2026 Parade Better Than Ever Beauty Awards and selection as NewBeauty's Best Retinal Serum earlier this year. Supported by peer-reviewed clinical research validating HYDRINITY's proprietary retinal technology, these independent recognitions further establish RetaXome as one of the year's most recognized retinal innovations, reinforcing the brand's leadership in retinoid innovation.

"We're honored to receive SHAPE's Best Retinal award and grateful to see RetaXome recognized among this year's most innovative skincare products," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "Awards like this are especially meaningful because they reinforce the work our team has done to challenge conventional thinking around retinoids. Consumers shouldn't have to choose between efficacy, strength, and tolerability. We developed RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator to deliver the visible benefits of powerful retinal through clinically validated technology designed to maximize results while helping minimize irritation. This recognition is an exciting validation of our commitment to advancing skin health through science-backed innovation."

Unlike traditional retinal products, RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator represents HYDRINITY's next generation of retinal innovation, combining proprietary RetaXome™ Technology, Supercharged HA™, and advanced delivery systems to visibly improve skin tone, texture, firmness, and fine lines while helping minimize the irritation commonly associated with retinoids. Gentle enough for nightly use, the formula hydrates, strengthens the skin barrier, and supports healthier, more resilient skin.

As demand for effective, well-tolerated retinal products continues to grow, HYDRINITY remains committed to developing next-generation technologies that deliver clinically proven results while supporting long-term skin health.

RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator is available through authorized HYDRINITY skincare professionals and at hydrinity.com. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 6,000 professional practices across more than 45 countries, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science