Hyperliquid Strategies Inc Announces Webcast to Discuss Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) ("HSI" or the "Company"), the premier digital asset treasury platform focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem, today announced that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

The webcast will feature remarks from senior management including David Schamis, CEO and Brett Beldner, CFO. They will provide an update on the Company's treasury strategy, including its active accumulation and staking of HYPE tokens, capital deployment initiatives and alignment with Hyperliquid's broader eco-system.

Webcast Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Format: Audio webcast with Q&A session.

Registration: Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance here https://hypestrat-earnings-fy-2026.open-exchange.net/

Question Submission: Please submit questions in advance for the Q&A portion by email to [email protected] .

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event on the Company's investor relations website at www.hypestrat.xyz.

About Hyperliquid Strategies Inc

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. HSI aims to provide capital-efficient and productive access to the HYPE token for U.S. and institutional investors, generating compounding shareholder returns that individual holders may not be able to replicate through staking, yield optimization, and active ecosystem engagement. HSI is currently the largest HYPE-focused digital asset treasury vehicle capitalizing on Hyperliquid's rapid growth and providing exposure to one of the largest and fastest growing revenue pools in digital assets. For more information, please visit www.hypestrat.xyz.

SOURCE Hyperliquid Strategies Inc