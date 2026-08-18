As the world's best-selling consumer exoskeleton brand, Hypershell expands in-person experiences globally, offering North American retailers a high-growth, traffic-driving emerging category

Retail Shift to In-Person Trial & Experiences: Hypershell, the global sales leader in consumer AI exoskeletons, is expanding into brick-and-mortar retail worldwide to give consumers hands-on, in-store product experiences.

Hypershell, the global sales leader in consumer AI exoskeletons, is expanding into brick-and-mortar retail worldwide to give consumers hands-on, in-store product experiences. High-Margin Opportunity for North American Retailers: To drive foot traffic and offset margin compression on traditional outdoor gear, Hypershell is offering flexible channel models, dealer incentives, and local after-sales support.

To drive foot traffic and offset margin compression on traditional outdoor gear, Hypershell is offering flexible channel models, dealer incentives, and local after-sales support. Showcased at Outdoor Retailer 2026: Demonstrating its AI exoskeleton technology at Booth 341, Hypershell is also launching its first global experiential pop-up store to mark the start of its "offline era."

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, a pioneer in consumer-grade AI outdoor exoskeletons, announced today at Outdoor Retailer 2026 (Booth 341) that it is entering the next phase of its global market strategy: offline activations through in-person experiences.

Hypershell Ushers in the "Offline Era" of Consumer Exoskeletons at Outdoor Retailer 2026

Now in its second year of mass production, Hypershell is the world's number one consumer exoskeleton brand by sales volume, spanning over 70 countries. Recognizing that hands-on experience drives adoption in this emerging category, the company is actively scaling brick-and-mortar partnerships globally. This offline momentum is already underway in the U.S., where enthusiasts can test and purchase products at pioneering specialty retailers like ExoHike in Colorado and BoostBike in North Carolina.

In tandem with its appearance at Outdoor Retailer, Hypershell is also launching its first premium experiential pop-up store this week in one of the world's leading commercial hubs. This coordinated global rollout highlights the brand's global-first strategy and its commitment to building tangible, experiential touchpoints for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

"The era of experiencing exoskeletons exclusively through online videos is over; the offline era has arrived," said Charles Feng, Head of U.S. Sales at Hypershell. "Our product is no longer a 'geek toy.' It is a proven, mass-produced tool for hiking, backpacking, travel and active aging. For North American retailers, our AI exoskeleton represents a high-growth emerging category in an industry where traditional gear margins have become increasingly transparent and competitive. It can serve as a powerful traffic and engagement driver: when people see it in a store, they want to try it on. That experience can convert curiosity into sales."

Outdoor Retailer 2026 is setting the stage to showcase this industry shift. At Booth 341, Hypershell invites media, content creators, dealers and retail partners to experience its AI exoskeleton technology firsthand. The hands-on experience allows users to feel the assistance across different terrains and illustrates how physical retail stores, rental hubs and outdoor events are the ideal targets for market education and consumer adoption.

To support its North American retail partners, Hypershell has established a local business framework, which includes an after-sales support system, dealer incentive programs and flexible channel partnership models designed to integrate the technology into existing retail environments.

For retailers looking to break through growth bottlenecks and offer customers the next generation of outdoor exploration technology, Hypershell provides a unique commercial opportunity as the next generation of AI-powered technology for humans alike.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified and TÜV Rheinland-verified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability – shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Notes to Editors:

Affiliate Partnership: Hypershell offers a 10% affiliate commission via Impact (Average order value of over $1,100)

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SOURCE Hypershell