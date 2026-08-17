Hyundai Advances Student Wellbeing and Education at UC Irvine

$15,000 donation to UCI Basic Needs Center strengthens food security

Continued partnership with Future Leaders Initiative equips underserved students with college and career readiness skills

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is supporting students through a $15,000 donation to the UCI Basic Needs Center and its ongoing partnership with the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business Future Leaders Initiative. Together, these efforts help provide essential resources and educational opportunities students need to thrive in the classroom and beyond.

(second from left) Maria Cervantes, executive director, UCI-OC Alliance, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Keely Mireles, assistant director, Basic Needs Center, Dr. Stephanie Reyes-Tuccio, vice provost, office of educational and community partnerships, UC Irvine, Dean Yoost, co-founder, UCI-OC Alliance, Diana Munoz, program associate, UCI-OC Alliance, Vanessa Perez, Hyundai Motor North America at UCI Basic Needs Center in Irvine, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai) Students attend the Future Leaders Initiative at the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business in Irvine, Calif., on July 31, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

"Investing in students today creates stronger communities tomorrow," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through our support of the UCI Basic Needs Center and Future Leaders Initiative, we are helping students overcome immediate challenges while pursuing future goals."

Addressing Basic Needs for UCI Students

Hyundai is donating $15,000 to the UCI Basic Needs Center in support of its mission to ensure equitable access to basic needs through student empowerment, community collaboration, and institutional integration. The center serves thousands of students each year, offering food resources, emergency housing, transportation support, financial wellness programming, and more. The donation comes as food insecurity remains elevated across the country. According to the Urban Institute, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults reported experiencing household food insecurity in 2025, underscoring the importance of organizations like the UCI Basic Needs Center that help students access essential resources. Alongside the donation, Hyundai employees contributed professional attire through a clothing drive benefiting the UCI Basic Needs Center to help students with their transition into the workforce.

"We are thrilled to receive support from Hyundai to address a pressing challenge facing college students today: food insecurity," said Andrea Mora, director, UCI Basic Needs Center. "The UCI Basic Needs Center's programs serve as a safety net for thousands of students who face barriers in pursuing their degrees. With Hyundai's generosity, we will be able to purchase additional food to augment the variety and nutrition density of food available in our campus food pantry. In the past year alone, the center's food pantry served 4,230 unique students with 19,526 visits, helping students access nutritious food and relieve socioeconomic stress."

Continued Investment in Student Success

The Merage School Future Leaders Initiative (FLI) provides underserved Southern California students with business education, financial literacy, and career preparation through in-person courses that enhance college readiness and support pathways into business, technology, and entrepreneurship careers. During the FLI program, Gil Gastillo, director of regulatory compliance at Hyundai Motor North America, shared insights into their career journey and the automotive industry, while a vehicle demonstration showcased innovative technology shaping the future of mobility. Since the partnership began in 2023, Hyundai has donated a total of $90,000 to help expand FLI and prepare students for future success.

Hyundai's longstanding support of UC Irvine reflects its broader commitment to investing in communities, including Orange County, home to Hyundai's North American headquarters. Through education, career exposure, and student support services, Hyundai is helping expand access to resources and opportunities that empower the next generation of leaders.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America