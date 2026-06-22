Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels Invest $500,000 in Rady Children's Health Orange County to Champion Pediatric Health and Lifesaving Research

Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels expand support to CHOC Foundation, now part of Rady Children's Health, with $500,000 commitment

Rady Children's unveils Hyundai Cancer Institute signage in new nine-story outpatient tower, marking next chapter in pediatric care

ORANGE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Hope on Wheels today announced a combined $500,000 investment in Rady Children's Health Orange County (Rady Children's), formerly CHOC, reinforcing a longstanding partnership dedicated to advancing pediatric cancer research and improving the lives of children and families.

As part of this commitment:

(left to right) John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Isabella Franco-Capps, national youth ambassador, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Jessica Miley, SVP and chief development officer, CHOC Foundation, Chad Filiault, general manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Kim Milstien, regional president, Orange County, Rady Children’s Health, Dr. Lilibeth Torno, chief medical officer, Hyundai Cancer Institute, CHOC Hospital at Rady Children’s in Orange, Calif. on June 17, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai) Jessica Miley, SVP and chief development officer, CHOC Foundation, Dr. Lilibeth Torno, chief medical officer, Hyundai Cancer Institute, CHOC Hospital, Chad Filiault, general manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Kim Milstien, regional president, Orange County, Rady Children’s Health at Rady Children’s in Orange, Calif. on June 17, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

Hyundai Hope on Wheels ® , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers, awarded Rady Children's a $100,000 Impact Grant and a $300,000 Young Investigator Grant to accelerate the next generation of pediatric cancer research and treatment breakthroughs.

, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers, awarded Rady Children's a $100,000 Impact Grant and a $300,000 Young Investigator Grant to accelerate the next generation of pediatric cancer research and treatment breakthroughs. Hyundai Motor America donated an additional $100,000 to CHOC Foundation to support children's health and the hospital's greatest needs. This gift reflects Hyundai's 40-year journey in the United States, its strong roots in the Orange County community, and the impact of Hyundai Hope in improving children's health outcomes.

"Rady Children's work transforms some of life's most challenging moments into strength and healing for children and families," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels, we are committed to advancing Rady Children's mission and bringing Hyundai's Progress for Humanity vision to life, expanding access to care and helping more children receive the treatment and support they need."

This latest investment continues a powerful legacy of partnership. Since 2011, when Hyundai made a transformative $10 million contribution to establish the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC, Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels have contributed over $13.4 million to CHOC Foundation. In recognition of this enduring collaboration, Rady Children's unveiled signage for the Hyundai Cancer Institute in its new home within the hospital's nine-story outpatient tower in Orange, California, marking the institute's next chapter and a shared commitment to world-class pediatric care.

"Every day, we are working toward the ambitious goal of treating cancer with a 100% success rate—and we believe it's possible when partners like Hyundai and our community come together to show what philanthropy can achieve," said Kim Milstien, executive vice president and regional president, Rady Children's Health Orange County. "On behalf of our medical staff, the families we serve, and our entire community, I extend our deepest thanks to Hyundai. Their support is advancing critical areas of the cancer journey—research and survivorship—bringing hope and healing to children and families every day."

Founded in 1998 by a group of New England Hyundai dealers, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown into one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research. Now, 28 years later, the organization has surpassed $300 million in lifetime donations and remains steadfast in its mission to fund innovative research, advance treatments, and support survivorship.

This event marks the start of the organization's 2026 grant cycle, which will continue throughout the year at children's hospitals and research institutions across the country as Hyundai Hope on Wheels expands its investment in lifesaving discoveries.

As part of the visit, Hyundai Hope on Wheels hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, a powerful and emotional tradition that brings together children battling cancer, survivors, doctors, researchers, partners, and Hyundai representatives. Participants placed their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing unity in the fight against pediatric cancer and a shared commitment to finding a cure.

About Rady Children's Health

Rady Children's Health (RCH), a premier pediatric healthcare system in Southern California, unites the expertise of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Rady Children's Hospital San Diego.

With three hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers spanning six counties, and two of the region's Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, RCH is a trusted partner for families seeking safe, high-quality care. Building on a combined legacy of more than a century of clinical excellence, RCH is dedicated to advancing children's health through leading-edge research, innovative treatments, and compassionate care. RCH is committed to serving its local communities while providing the benefits of an integrated organization.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $303 million in support of more than 1,500 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Hope on Wheels