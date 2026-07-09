Hyundai Hope on Wheels and MD Motivator Campaign Win Two PR Daily Awards for Social Media Excellence

The campaign used creator-led storytelling to increase national awareness of pediatric cancer and inspire audience action

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers, has been recognized with two prestigious honors for its recent social media campaign, earning awards in both the Influencer Campaign category at the PR Daily Social Media & Digital Awards and the Use of Social Media category at the PR Daily Marketing Awards.

The recognition highlights the success of Hyundai's collaboration with social media creator Zachery Dereniowski, known to millions as MD Motivator, to elevate awareness of pediatric cancer and inspire acts of compassion through authentic storytelling. The campaign is part of Hyundai's Trusted Voices initiative, a program that partners with creators to share purpose-driven stories.

"Through our Trusted Voices platform, partnering with creators like MD Motivator allows us to bring the Hyundai Hope on Wheels mission to life in a way that feels real and meaningful," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "These recognitions affirm that when you lead with authenticity and humanity, the impact extends far beyond impressions and inspires action."

Rather than relying on traditional campaign messaging, the initiative featured real patient stories and unscripted moments of compassion captured through MD Motivator's storytelling approach. This content strategy drove audience engagement and achieved significant reach, generating millions of views across Instagram and TikTok while reinforcing Hyundai Hope on Wheels' role in increasing awareness of pediatric cancer.

The awards were announced on June 18, 2026, at PR Daily's Awards Luncheon in New York City. Together, these recognitions underscore Hyundai's leadership in leveraging social media as a force for good, engaging audiences through purpose-driven storytelling while advancing awareness of critical issues like childhood cancer.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $303 million in support of more than 1,600 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels