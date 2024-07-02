Hyundai Celebrates Community and Cultural Vibrancy with the "Everyone's Outside" Campaign for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, proudly announces the launch of its latest multicultural campaign, "Everyone's Outside," featuring the highly anticipated, refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Building on the success of the OKAY Hyundai campaign, this new installment celebrates the joy of communal and neighborhood moments, and the rich tapestry of culture.

The "Everyone's Outside" campaign uniquely combines Tucson's enhanced performance and hybrid features with vibrant community scenes where people of all ages are relishing the warm weather. Produced by Stept Studios and directed by award-winning filmmaker Maya Table, this campaign offers a fresh perspective on everyday life including navigating a bustling gas station. The campaign highlights the 2025 Hyundai Tucson's hybrid efficiency, sleek design, and innovative safety features. Prominent editor Vinnie Hobbs, famed for Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," edited the spot. The soundtrack, featuring an original licensed track by Brooklyn-based musical group Phony Ppl, enhances the energetic and nostalgic feel, resonating with audiences on multiple levels.

"At Hyundai, we are committed to creating vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and the Tucson Hybrid is a testament to that," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The 'Everyone's Outside' campaign beautifully captures the essence of reconnecting with our communities and the great outdoors while celebrating the cultural vibrancy and shared experiences that define our diverse audience."

"With the 'Everyone's Outside' campaign, we are excited to bring to life the spirit of exploration and community that the 2025 Hyundai Tucson embodies," said Erik Thomas, director of experiential & multicultural marketing at Hyundai Motor America. "With consumers looking for alternative fuel powertrains, the spot poignantly boasts the hybrid, further entrenching the vehicles seamless integration in everyone's journey."

"This campaign is a celebration of joy and community resilience. The 'Everyone's Outside' campaign captures the spirit of reuniting and reconnecting, presenting the Tucson as a vehicle that enhances these experiences. However, what truly brings the 'OKAY Hyundai' energy to life is our commitment to partnering with talent that understands the energy of our community and its unity," expressed Christopher McLaughlin, creative director of Culture Brands.

"Everyone's Outside" will be showcased through various media channels, including, digital, and influencer engagements, branded content development with culturally relevant media partners and other digital touchpoints further entrenching Culture Brands' goal to influence awareness and opinion through the storytelling of impactful and relevant narratives. There are 30-, and 15- second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that engage African American audiences by ensuring they are seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can® and #CultureTags®. The agency is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Lanham, MD. http://www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

