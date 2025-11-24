Hyundai Named Corporate Social Responsibility Winner for Child Safety Initiative at Ragan's Zenith Awards

Hyundai recognized for advancing child passenger and pedestrian safety nationwide through hospital partnerships and community education

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has been awarded a top honor at the 2025 Zenith Awards from Ragan Communications in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category. Hyundai was recognized for its Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Initiative, a cornerstone of Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility platform committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and with the goal of improving the wellbeing of society.

Hyundai North America Safety Office (NASO) and corporate social responsibility teams pose for a photo at the Hyundai North American headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai) A child passenger safety technician inspects a car seat at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai)

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Ragan Communications for our dedication to child passenger and pedestrian safety," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and this award reinforces our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities. Together with our partners, we will continue driving impactful programs that create safer roads and a brighter future for children everywhere."

Hyundai's Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Initiative connect families, safety experts, and local partners to improve child safety in vehicles and public areas. Hyundai and its network of partners educate families on proper car seat installation and promote road safety awareness to prevent injuries. This initiative has been made possible through partnerships with leading hospitals across the country, including:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Banner Children's at Desert

Baystate Health Foundation

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Michigan

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's of Alabama

Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital

UCI Health

Hyundai's partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) also includes LA Street Smarts events to promote pedestrian safety. LA Street Smarts uses a mobile, life-size set with traffic signals and interactive features to educate children about street hazards and proper safety techniques. The set is brought to elementary schools, trade shows, and other events to raise awareness among leaders and advocates in traffic safety and the public.

Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and Genesis Inspiration Foundation collectively received four additional Honorable Mentions across various categories. Ragan's Zenith Awards honor the most outstanding achievements in internal and external communications, spotlighting the campaigns, initiatives, people and teams that elevate brands, engage audiences and move organizations forward.

Winners were celebrated at the Zenith Awards Gala on November 12, in Austin, Texas, where communicators from across industries gathered to recognize excellence and innovation in the field.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

