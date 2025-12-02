Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2025 Sales

Hybrid sales surge 42% in November

Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade each deliver double-digit sales growth in November

Hyundai achieves best-ever retail and total sales for the first 11 months of the year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported November total sales of 74,289 units, a 2% decrease compared with November 2024. Hybrid sales reached new heights, jumping 42% and resulting in the best hybrid vehicle sales month of all time. This was also the best all-time month for Tucson with sales increasing 18%. Best ever November model results include Santa Fe (+13%), Palisade (+10%), Sonata HEV (+12%), Elantra HEV (+96%) and Elantra N (+45%).

"Hyundai's November sales highlighted the strength of our SUV lineup, with Tucson, Santa Fe, and the all-new Palisade each posting double-digit growth," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid demand remains strong, and we set a new all-time monthly record for hybrid vehicle sales. Through the first 11 months of the year, we're on a record pace and fully expect to go '5 for 5 in 2025,' achieving record annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year."

November Total Sales Summary



Nov-25 Nov-24 % Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD % Chg Hyundai 74,289 76,008 -2 % 822,756 758,304 +8 %

November Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Nov-25 Nov-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 10,389 11,344 -8 % 136,825 125,113 +9 % Ioniq 5 2,027 4,989 -59 % 44,760 39,805 +12 % Ioniq 6 489 1,121 -56 % 10,019 11,055 -9 % Ioniq 9 315 0 - 4,809 0 - Kona 5,783 6,133 -6 % 68,030 76,326 -11 % Nexo 0 0 0 % 5 93 -95 % Palisade 9,906 8,982 +10 % 112,237 99,757 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,537 2,393 -36 % 23,889 29,991 -20 % Santa Fe 14,004 12,376 +13 % 127,964 105,701 +21 % Sonata 4,018 6,971 -42 % 54,238 61,701 -12 % Tucson 23,762 20,178 +18 % 212,037 185,954 +14 % Venue 2,059 1,521 +35 % 27,943 22,808 +23 %

