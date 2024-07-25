Hyundai Celebrates the Joy in Every Journey with "It's OK" Advertisement During the 2024 Summer Games

"The 2024 Summer Games in Paris are a huge platform for us and a key piece of our sports marketing strategy for 2024," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The creative takes a different approach in terms of tone, and we hope it strikes a chord or even starts a dialogue about the importance of balance in life – and finding the joy in every journey."

The campaign will feature 60- and 30-second spots that will run throughout the Games, primarily during USA Women's soccer matches. The ad will be featured across digital platforms. The content will also extend across Hyundai's social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

"As the world gathers to watch a small fraction of elite athletes compete for gold, the obvious brand message would be to talk about the grit, determination and teamwork needed to win. But it's a long journey from youth sports to gold medalist, and for many kids the passion doesn't match the pressures," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "We wanted to use this moment to remind parents that kids need to find joy in their sports journeys, even if means taking a break or pivoting to something else."

The "It's OK" ad focuses on Hyundai's brand campaign of "There's Joy in Every Journey" – an extension of Hyundai's "It's Your Journey," brand anthem – showcasing how Hyundai is there for their customers for every joyous moment, no matter where their journey takes them.

Hyundai is the presenting sponsor of the USA Women's Soccer team for the 2024 Summer Games. As part of that sponsorship, Hyundai will have two 30-second halftime advertising spots in each game. They will also have starting lineup and halftime presenting sponsorship features in each game along with digital preview and recap videos.

Hyundai will extend its sports-themed content on social media with an additional campaign titled "It's Not a Sport." The social media campaign will highlight non-traditional sports and skill sets that are not traditionally or were not previously considered sports including surfing, skateboarding, breakdancing, bottle flipping and more. As part of this campaign, Hyundai will also be partnering with content creators across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The "It's OK" ad was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

