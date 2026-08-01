Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking July 2026 Sales

Total sales increase 4%; best July ever

Record hybrid demand powers July growth; HEV sales jump 35%

Tucson delivers standout results; total sales up 20%

Strong demand for Hyundai's utility vehicle lineup; SUVs 73% of July sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported July total sales of 82,480 units, a 4% increase compared with July 2025 and the best July sales month in company history. July also marked Hyundai's highest-ever July volume for the Tucson family, with sales increasing 20% year over year, while continued momentum across its SUV portfolio underscored the strength of Hyundai's balanced lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights July Performance

"Hyundai's July results demonstrate the growing appeal of our hybrid-powered SUVs, with hybrid sales increasing 35% year over year," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Tucson and Elantra continued to lead, while hybrid models across the lineup helped drive electrified vehicles to one-third of all retail sales. Our balanced portfolio of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles continues to resonate with customers."

Electrified Vehicle Sales Grow

Hyundai's strong July results were driven by record hybrid demand, led by all-time July sales records for Sonata HEV (+85%), Elantra HEV (+13%), and Tucson HEV (+5%). This was Hyundai's best-ever July for Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) total sales and its best-ever July for total electrified vehicle sales, reflecting growing consumer demand for Hyundai's broad lineup of efficient and electrified vehicles.

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-26 Jul-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 82,480 79,543 +4 % 533,048 518,823 +3 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-26 Jul-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 17,115 12,354 +39 % 96,954 87,122 +11 % Ioniq 5 3,636 5,818 -38 % 24,366 24,910 -2 % Ioniq 6 76 949 -92 % 1,317 7,271 -82 % Ioniq 9 700 1,073 -35 % 5,558 2,086 +166 % Kona 6,040 6,289 -4 % 42,209 46,117 -8 % Palisade 12,173 13,235 -8 % 75,626 70,432 +7 % Santa Cruz 1,556 2,311 -33 % 11,537 16,532 -30 % Santa Fe 13,373 14,128 -5 % 77,376 79,206 -2 % Sonata 5,218 4,413 +18 % 42,275 37,399 +13 % Tucson 19,714 16,406 +20 % 137,326 129,716 +6 % Venue 2,879 2,567 +12 % 18,504 18,030 +3 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America