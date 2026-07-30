Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Named Top Finisher in Cars.com 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats Report

Fourth time Hyundai Tucson has been recognized by Cars.com for its car seat performance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced that the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid has been named a Top Finisher in the Cars.com 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats annual report. For a second year in a row, the Tucson Hybrid delivered an excellent performance in the online automotive marketplace's car seat evaluations, earning Top Finisher honors on the strength of its car seat report card with four A's and a single B.

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2024.

Top Finishers designation recognizes vehicles that performed exceptionally well in Cars.com's Car Seat Checks, a hands-on car seat fit evaluation of different seat types, including infant and booster seats. Both rear- and front-facing seat fitments are judged, as well as the accessibility of LATCH anchors. Cars.com's recognition of Tucson underscores Hyundai's commitment to safety and the importance of designing a vehicle's interior and seats for proper car seat compatibility and performance. Fifty-six model-year 2026 vehicles were tested by Cars.com's expert staff to determine this year's Best Cars for Car Seats honor roll.

"As families set out on summer vacations and longer road trips, Hyundai is here to help keep them protected," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're proud of the Tucson Hybrid's car seat ranking by Cars.com, and its other recent safety accolades, including a 2026 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and a 2026 NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating. These important industry recognitions give consumers greater confidence in the advanced driver assist technologies and safety features Hyundai vehicles offer."

The Tucson Hybrid includes a full roster of standard safety features including Forward Collision Warning Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Attention Warning, Hillstart Assist, and Rear Occupant Alert (door logic). Additionally, front and rear outboard passenger seatbelts feature standard pretensioners and load limiters.

"The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is a great fit for smaller families," said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com editor in chief and certified child passenger safety technician. "This two-row SUV easily fits two car seats and received high marks in Cars.com's Car Seat Check, making it a top finisher in our 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats Report. And while the Tucson Hybrid received top marks this year, it has appeared on our Best Cars for Car Seats list three previous years (2021, 2022, 2025)."

Cars.com

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America