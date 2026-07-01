Hyundai Motor Brings 'Next Starts Now' To Life For Youth Players Through NYFEST And Metropolitan Oval Academy

How does this experience inspire the next generation?

The initiative goes beyond providing an enjoyable football experience by recognizing rising athletes who represent the future of the sport and inspiring them through direct exposure to football's biggest stage, its legacy and its role models. Through its long-standing commitment to football and youth development, Hyundai Motor is helping create unforgettable experiences that inspire the next generation to pursue their goals both on and off the pitch. The program reflects Hyundai's belief in the power of sport to foster confidence, opportunity and future possibilities for young people.

"Through 'Next Starts Now' World Cup campaign, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities that inspire the next generation. Together with NYFEST and Metropolitan Oval Academy, we're proud to provide young athletes with a unique FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience that recognizes their passion, hard work and potential." – Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company

Who are the selected youth athletes?

Ten young athletes, ages 12 to 16 years old, from Metropolitan Oval Academy - one of the country's leading youth development academies - will have the opportunity to attend the FIFA Museum exhibit and a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match in New York/New Jersey. Representing a range of backgrounds and experiences, the group includes both male and female athletes who exemplify the promise and diversity of the next generation of football talent.

"At Metropolitan Oval Academy, our mission is to develop young athletes both on and off the field," said Jeffrey Saunders, Sporting Director of Metropolitan Oval Academy. "We are proud to see ten of our elite athletes recognized through this unique program. Hyundai's investment in the next generation aligns perfectly with our commitment to talent development, opportunity and possibility through the game.." – Jeffrey Saunders, Sporting Director, Metropolitan Oval Academy

What will participants experience at the FIFA Museum?

At the FIFA Museum exhibit, players will explore the evolution of the FIFA World Cup™ and the legacy of the iconic teams and athletes who have shaped the game. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view the FIFA World Cup Trophy, now on display at the museum, offering a rare chance to experience one of sport's most iconic symbols up close.

What will participants experience at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ match?

The educational experience will be complemented by attendance at a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, where the energy, intensity and defining moments of the world's biggest sporting event are expected to leave a lasting impression on attendees.

What is Hyundai Motor's "Next Starts Now" campaign?

"Next Starts Now" is Hyundai Motor's FIFA World Cup 2026™ global campaign that brings its "Progress for Humanity" vision to life. The platform highlights the connection between emerging football talent and the company's vision for the future, demonstrating how innovation, mobility and human potential are shaping what's next.

The campaign celebrates how each moment in the game reveals new possibilities while showcasing innovative ways to engage fans through advanced technologies, including robotics developed in collaboration with Boston Dynamics. As a FIFA partner for more than 27 years, Hyundai continues to create experiences that connect fans, communities and the next generation of players to the world's game.

"NYFEST was founded on the belief that soccer has the power to bring communities together and create meaningful opportunities for young people. Through this initiative with Hyundai Motor, we're able to connect aspiring athletes to the excitement and inspiration of the FIFA World Cup in a way that extends beyond the field. Experiences like this help young players see what's possible when they pursue their goals with passion and determination." – Dylan Leiner, Co-Founder, NYFEST

To learn more about Hyundai Motor's FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign, "Next Starts Now," visit Hyundai Motor's "Next Starts Now" brand journal article.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

About Metropolitan Oval Academy

The Metropolitan Oval Academy is an elite talent development environment based around its Youth Center of Excellence. Consisting of professional and collegiate pathways, Met Oval has locations in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island.

Met Oval's Youth Center of Excellence in Queens is the oldest continuously used field in the country (Celebrating 100 years in 2026) and now boasts a state-of-the-art facility including a first of its kind synthetic field, a gym, locker rooms, and offices. Met Oval has placed more youth players in Professional environments (50+) in the past four years, than any other club in the region cementing itself as one of the top talent developers in the nation.

More information about Metropolitan Oval can be found at https://www.metropolitanoval.org/

Follow us on Instagram @metovalacademy

Info and media inquires to: Joe Favarito : [email protected] or [email protected]

About NYFEST

Started in 2011, NYFEST is a mainstay of New York's sporting, cultural and industry landscapes. Through the annual industry tournament and a growing list of activities year-round, NYFEST strives to illuminate and deepen the special relationship between the creative community and Beautiful Game. In this, it supports organizations which champion youth development in sport and the arts.

More information about NYFEST can be found at https://www.nyfest.org or [email protected]

Visit the Hyundai Media_Hub for more content

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company