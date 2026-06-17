Hyundai Powers Operation Frodo All-Electric Cross-Country Dog Rescue Mission with IONIQ 9

Established in 2022, Operation Frodo is a rescue program with a mission to transport needy dogs from the American heartland to the safety of loving adoptive families on the West Coast. The name "Frodo" honors the first dog rescued by Animal Rescue Rigs.

Hyundai provided a 2026 IONIQ 9 Calligraphy as a dedicated canine rescue vehicle and donated $6,000 to cover operational and logistics costs of Operation Frodo EV, which took place from June 7-10, 2026. Chris Paukert, senior group manager of product public relations, Hyundai Motor America, also volunteered as a driver and dog rescuer, helping these animals reach their forever homes while demonstrating the long-distance capability of zero-emissions mobility.

"Hyundai is excited to have participated in Operation Frodo again. So many of our team members and their families are animal lovers, so we're proud to have been able to provide a vehicle and financial support to shepherd needy dogs to their forever homes," said Paukert. "IONIQ 9's generous space, quiet cabin, and extended driving range makes it an ideal long-distance companion for families and man's best friend alike."

The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy pairs a spacious cabin and generous cargo space with advanced safety features and impressive charging speed, making it ideally suited for long-distance travel.

"A quiet electric SUV cannot erase what a dog has survived, but it can create a calmer place for that dog to begin to feel safe," said automotive journalist Nik Miles, founder of Operation Frodo. "Without the support of automotive manufacturers like Hyundai, Operation Frodo simply would not exist at the scale it does today. Vehicle support and donations make these rescue missions possible, helping transport homeless animals across the country to their new homes and turning what could have been tragic outcomes into stories of hope. We're incredibly proud that what started as an effort to rescue a single dog has evolved into a nationwide movement powered by people who genuinely care about animal welfare and are willing to do something about it."

Key Facts

Distance: 1,700+ miles

Dogs transported: 16

Mission duration: June 7–10, 2026

Total animals rescued (program): 106

Mission number: 9th overall

First Operation Frodo all-electric vehicle convoy

June's successful event was made possible with the assistance of numerous dog rescue organizations, including Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, Cascade Beagle Rescue, and Seattle Beagle Rescue.

In addition to supporting the transport effort, Operation Frodo continues to raise funds for Animal Rescue Rigs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that designs and builds specialized animal transport vehicles for shelters nationwide.

About Operation Frodo and Animal Rescue Rigs

Operation Frodo is a nationwide canine rescue convoy led by Animal Rescue Rigs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving shelter transport capabilities. In collaboration with numerous rescue groups, the team transports unwanted dogs from the Midwest to loving homes on the West Coast, giving each a new leash on life.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America