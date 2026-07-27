Hyundai and Children's National Partner to Expand Access to Child Passenger Safety Resources in the Greater Washington, D.C. Area

$25,000 donation will help provide car seats, booster seats, and lifesaving safety education to families across the region

Children's National Community Child Safety Hubs to distribute car seats and education through community-based healthcare locations

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Children's National announced a new partnership to help protect children and support families through expanding access to car seats, booster seats, and child passenger safety education for families in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Through a $25,000 investment from Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, Children's National will provide car seats and booster seats to families visiting its Community Child Safety Hubs located at Goldberg Primary Care Centers, Regional Outpatient Clinics, and Children's Pediatrics & Physician Health Network locations.

A child is properly secured in a car seat during a car seat safety demonstration at Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington D.C. on July 21, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai) Ciara Calub, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Raelynn Blackwell, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Jason Sieber, sr. manager, forensics & materials lab, Hyundai North America Safety Office, Kevin Reilly, president & CEO, Alexandria Hyundai, Nia Bodrick, MD, Medical Director, Safe Kids DMV, Cara Biddle, MD, senior vice president, community pediatrics, Children’s National, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Torine Creppy, president, Safe Kids Worldwide, Sadiqa Kendi, MD, chief medical officer, Safe Kids Worldwide, Julie Butler, interim president, Children’s National Hospital Foundation at Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington D.C. on July 21, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai)

The partnership is designed to address both safety and affordability barriers by ensuring families have access to appropriate child restraints and the education needed to use them correctly.

"Every child deserves the safest possible journey, and that starts with access to the right equipment and trusted education," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through this partnership with Children's National, Hyundai is helping remove barriers that prevent families from accessing lifesaving child passenger safety resources. Together, we are empowering caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to protect children every time they travel."

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of injury and death for children in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, correctly used car seats and booster seats significantly reduce the risk of injury in a crash, yet many families face financial obstacles to obtaining appropriate restraints.

Hyundai's support will help Children's National:

Provide eligible families with age- and size-appropriate car seats and booster seats

Deliver child passenger safety education directly to caregivers

Reduce financial barriers for vulnerable families

Expand access to preventive safety resources through community-based locations

"Bringing car seats directly into our primary care practices makes safety accessible for every family," said Cara Biddle, MD, MPH, senior vice president, community pediatrics, Children's National. "By meeting parents where they already receive care, we can ensure more children are properly protected on every ride, helping prevent injuries and strengthening the health and safety of our entire community."

Children's National Community Child Safety Hubs provide injury prevention education and support to families in the communities they serve. By integrating car seat distribution and child passenger safety education into routine healthcare touchpoints, the program helps ensure more children leave appointments protected by properly fitted and age-appropriate car seats.

This partnership reflects Hyundai's broader commitment to advancing community well-being through health and safety initiatives that create lasting impact for children and families nationwide. Through partnerships with children's hospitals across the country, Hyundai helps expand access to child passenger safety education, car seat inspections, and critical resources that keep children safe on the road.

Children's National

For 155 years, Children's National in Washington, D.C., has delivered expert pediatric care at every milestone. As the region's only standalone children's hospital, kids have been the center of its mission since 1870. Today, it is one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children.

The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children's National has been designated four times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

In 1987, Children's National founded Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing unintentional injuries among children through comprehensive national and global education, research and advocacy. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

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Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America