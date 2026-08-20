Hyundai U.S. EV Owners to Receive Automatic 10% Discount at All IONNA Fast‑Charging Stations via App and Plug & Charge

In addition to the ongoing 10% discount, IONNA is automatically giving eligible Hyundai electric vehicles an additional 10% bonus discount on charging sessions now through Sept. 30, 2026. IONNA's stacked bonus discount brings the total charging discount to 20% for a limited time.

Automatic Discounts Applied Through Hyundai In‑App Charging or Plug & Charge Technology

Discounts are only applied automatically at IONNA chargers when customers initiate a charging session using Hyundai In‑App Charging or Plug & Charge functionality through the MyHyundai with Bluelink app. This ongoing 10% discount can also be combined with other IONNA promotional offers, e.g. limited‑time or holiday pricing.

Hyundai Expands Accessible Public Charging Through IONNA Partnership

"Range anxiety was never really only about the battery. It's about trust in the system built around it. Automatic charging savings for Hyundai EV owners at IONNA stations across the U.S. is the benefit: no codes, no apps, no math at the charger, just immediate savings on fast, reliable public charging built into the ownership experience," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is working to build confidence in the charging ecosystem through reliable charging, seamless payments, trust, and simplicity. We are investing in that infrastructure addressing one friction point at a time."

"The power of the partnership between IONNA and the automakers is not only in delivering seamless charging, but meaningful benefits for EV drivers, as well," said Seth Cutler, CEO, IONNA. "We're proud to provide Hyundai customers with a 10% discount across our 150+ locations, as the first initiative designed to enhance charging for Hyundai drivers."

How the Hyundai IONNA Discount Works

Hyundai EV owners automatically receive the 10% IONNA discount when starting a charging session through eligible Hyundai charging features.

10% off charging at all U.S. IONNA fast‑charging stations

Discount automatically applied when using Hyundai In‑App Charging through the MyHyundai app or Plug & Charge

Combinable with other IONNA limited-time promotions

Eligible Vehicles

Eligible vehicles include select Hyundai electric models equipped with In‑App Charging and/or Plug & Charge capability, including:

More Hyundai EVs will be enabled as In‑App Charging functionality continues to roll out to additional models.

In addition to the above Hyundai nameplates, select Genesis EV models equipped with In-App Charging and/or Plug & Charge capability will also be eligible for this automatic 10% ongoing IONNA discount, including:

Genesis GV60 | 2026 model year and newer

Genesis Electrified GV70 | 2026 model year and newer

IONNA's additional limited-time bonus 10% charging discount is available now through Sept. 30. For more information on Hyundai's electrification strategy and charging partnerships, visit www.hyundaiusa.com.

Key Facts

Benefit: 10% ongoing charging discount

Charging Network: IONNA

Eligibility: Select Hyundai and Genesis EVs

Activation: Hyundai In-App Charging or Plug & Charge

Limited-Time Bonus Offer: Additional 10% through Sept. 30, 2026

Availability: United States

IONNA

IONNA is a rising joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i This discount is intended to continue indefinitely; however, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America and/or IONNA reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer at any time, with or without notice, at their sole discretion.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America