"I and love and you" Names Dan Waters as Chief Executive Officer

Waters brings consumer products leadership from Hu and Enjoy Life Foods as the pet food company accelerates growth, passing $100M in annual retail sales

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I and love and you," the #1 independent pet food brand in the natural channel, announced today that Dan Waters has joined the company as chief executive officer. Waters will lead "I and love and you" and the company's recently acquired cat food brand, Made by Nacho, as the business continues to accelerate growth and expand its omnichannel footprint. Waters succeeds Michael Meyer, who has been appointed chairman of the board.

A seasoned CPG leader, Waters joins the company from Hu, the leading natural chocolate brand in the U.S. and UK, where he served as CEO. He previously led Enjoy Life Foods as CEO and held chief marketing officer roles at Bel Brands across the U.S. and Europe. Throughout his tenure, these organizations delivered consistent double-digit growth while remaining true to their brand missions and commitments of quality and transparency with consumers.

"The 'I and love and you' team saw the clean label pet food shift coming years before the rest of the category did," said Dan Waters, CEO of "I and love and you." "The health-conscious pet owner is as careful about what's in their pet's bowl as they are about their own plate. They want real, high-quality ingredients. That's especially true in cat, where premium options still haven't caught up to how much pet parents love their cats — a category that already makes up more than half of our combined business. With 'I and love and you' and Made by Nacho, we are providing cat parents nationwide the options and variety they've been missing."

Since its founding in 2010, "I and love and you" has been on a mission to make premium pet food approachable for every kind of pet family, spanning both cat and dog. Today, the brand sells a robust portfolio of products featuring real meat as the first ingredient, superfoods, and grain-free options, with no junk or fillers. With more than 30,000 combined doors nationwide across natural, grocery, mass, pet specialty and e-commerce, the brands continue to expand their omnichannel presence. Earlier this year, the company announced its acquisition of Made by Nacho and the addition of chef and Made by Nacho co-founder Bobby Flay as chief culinary officer, to continue building on the culinary foundation of its business. Waters will work closely alongside Flay and the rest of the team to continue bringing that vision to life.

"Dan has spent his career turning brands into category leaders, from scaling Babybel and The Laughing Cow globally at Bel Brands, to growing Enjoy Life into one of the leading names in allergen-free food, to leading Hu's next stage of growth," said Cara Hoy, managing director at L Catterton, which holds a majority stake in "I and love and you." "He knows how to drive growth and profitability without losing what makes a brand beloved. His experience and track record make him the right person to lead this next phase of growth."

About "I and love and you"

"I and love and you" is the #1 independent pet food brand in the natural channel. Founded in 2010, the company's products are available at natural, grocery, mass and e-commerce retailers nationwide. Each product is crafted to the highest standards, featuring real meat as the first ingredient, superfoods and grain-free options with absolutely no junk or fillers. With the 2026 acquisition of Made by Nacho, an innovative culinary-led cat food brand, ILY is set to expand its unique offering of premium, pet-approved recipes. ILY holds a dominant position online, ranking in the top 10% of all pet brands on Amazon across dog and cat categories. It is a portfolio company of L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm with investments across the pet food industry.

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SOURCE “I and love and you”