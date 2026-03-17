"I and love and you" Acquires Made by Nacho and Welcomes Bobby Flay as Chief Culinary Officer

This union creates a unique force in clean-label cat food as the category becomes increasingly dominant within pet food. According to the American Pet Products Association, cat-owning households grew 23% year-over-year as of June 2025, a signal of the surging consumer demand reshaping the pet care industry.

"Our brands share core founding values around taste, quality, nutrition and clean ingredients. The variety across our product assortment is very complementary," said Michael Meyer, CEO of "I and love and you." "With formats and functional benefits that span a wide range, our brand naturally resonates with multi-pet households. Now with Bobby Flay and Made by Nacho on board, we are even better positioned to appeal to the pet-obsessed shopper."

"I'm thrilled about merging Made by Nacho with "I and love and you." Made by Nacho broke new ground in the world of cat food, giving cats and their parents the attention they deserve. By teaming up with "I and love and you," I'll use my culinary skills to reimagine dogs' diets as well as expand our collective menu for felines," said Bobby Flay. "The "I and love and you" team brings the experience, scale and resources we seek. Now, our newly combined company will also give the awareness and buying power for better and more exciting products for pets everywhere."

This combination further reinforces both brands' consumer access points in the omnichannel human food market. Combined, "I and love and you" and Made by Nacho products are sold at 30,000+ retail doors nationwide, including Sprouts, Walmart, Albertsons Companies, Publix, PetSmart, online at retailers including Amazon, Chewy, Thrive Market, and on both brands' own websites. Just this month, Made by Nacho expanded to Walmart nationwide at over 850 locations, with a range of its beloved cat products, including its newest innovation, Freeze-Dried Minnows.

The combined organization will operate remotely with headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. Both brands will retain their individual identities and continue to be sold under their existing names.

About "I and love and you"

"I and love and you" is the #1 independent pet food brand in the natural channel. The company was founded in 2010 to expand access to pet food in all the places humans shop for their own natural food every day. Its portfolio of over 100 cat and dog food products is uniquely sold at natural, grocery, mass, and ecommerce retailers nationwide and holds a dominant position online, ranking in the top 10% of all pet brands on Amazon across dog and cat categories. "I and love and you" products are crafted to the highest standards, featuring real meat as the first ingredient, superfoods and grain-free options with absolutely no junk or fillers. "I and love and you" is a portfolio company of L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm with investments across the pet food industry.

About Made by Nacho

Made by Nacho is a natural, ultra-premium cat food brand co-founded by chef and media personality Bobby Flay and Elly Truesdell. The brand crafts recipes that prioritize aroma, texture and flavor by carefully combining ingredients to bring out their full flavor potential. From crunchy kibble to bone broth-infused wet food and treats, Made by Nacho offers recipes designed to impress even the most discerning feline taste buds.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE “I and love and you”