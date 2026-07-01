"I Have Decided to Marry Peru": Keiko Fujimori in an Exclusive Interview with Ismael Cala

In her first exclusive global interview for The Abundance Revolution podcast, the president-elect reveals the secrets behind her fourth presidential campaign, her mother's hidden support, and the "miracle of forgiveness" that reunited her parents before their passing.

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After securing a historic electoral victory on her fourth presidential bid, Keiko Fujimori chose the microphone of journalist, bestselling author of more than 14 books, and life strategist Ismael Cala to break her silence. In a conversation charged with both political significance and emotion, Peru's newly elected president dismantled several myths surrounding her family's political dynasty and delivered a powerful statement about the direction of her administration, declaring that she has left the shadows of the past behind in order to "marry" the destiny of her country.

Keiko Fujimori e Ismael Cala

Recorded for The Abundance Revolution, the interview reveals the most human—and until now largely unseen—side of one of the most polarizing figures in contemporary Latin American politics. Among the interview's most compelling anecdotes is the story of how Ismael Cala predicted Fujimori's victory nearly a year earlier in Marbella, Spain. At the time, exhausted by three previous electoral defeats, Keiko was considering stepping away from politics to write books or deliver lectures. Applying his perspective as a strategist, Cala told her: "You have tremendous life experience... but not yet, because you are going to become the President of Peru, and that moment is coming." The prediction broke the curse of three consecutive defeats and became reality with her historic fourth attempt.

One of the interview's most politically significant moments challenges the long-standing narrative surrounding Fujimori's entry into public life at the age of 19, following her parents' traumatic divorce. For decades, public opinion accused Keiko of betraying her family by assuming the role of First Lady. The president-elect revealed that the true story was exactly the opposite.

When Alberto Fujimori first offered her the position, Keiko—then a student at Boston University—immediately declined because of the pain caused by her parents' separation. It was her mother, Susana Higuchi, who ultimately intervened. "I called her, and in her direct way she told me, 'I think it's an excellent idea... I believe you could do it very well. It's a great opportunity for you and for our country.'" With her mother's blessing, Keiko accepted the role and went on to lead the Foundation for the Children of Peru, facing major international challenges such as the Summit of the Americas, where she broke diplomatic protocol by speaking directly with Hillary Clinton to advocate for education in Peru.

The "Miracle of Forgiveness": The Fujimori Family's Final Reconciliation

The emotional climax of the interview centered on Susana Higuchi's final days after being diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer. While she was in intensive care, doctors observed that her body continued resisting in ways they could not medically explain, suggesting that she seemed to be waiting for a sign before passing away peacefully.

In an unprecedented act of reconciliation, Keiko and her sister arranged a telephone call from the prison where their father, Alberto Fujimori, was serving his sentence. His words finally released decades of unresolved pain:

"Susana, we have four wonderful children, five wonderful grandchildren—we have fulfilled our mission. Keiko and Kenji have reconciled... if it is your time to go, then go peacefully and wait for me."

"My mother passed away eight hours after hearing my father's voice," the president said emotionally. Years later, after regaining his freedom, Alberto Fujimori spent the final days of his life in Keiko's home, living in what had once been Susana's own bedroom.

When asked about the labels frequently used by the international press portraying her as an extension of her father's administration, Fujimori responded unequivocally. She said she is proud of the legacy of both her parents and of the massive public farewell that Peru gave Alberto Fujimori—whom many Peruvians credit with defeating terrorism and stabilizing the country's economy—but she also drew a clear line between their leadership and her own.

Fujimori described her presidency as an "original" form of leadership—deeply institutional, democratic, and fully committed to the rule of law.

Looking ahead to the administration she is about to begin, the president-elect identified crime and public insecurity as her greatest enemies, drawing parallels to the crisis Peru experienced during the 1990s.

"Today I see many people looking at me and saying, 'Keiko, deliver on your promise. Give us back peace. Restore our confidence.' That is my greatest challenge: to put an end to the political circus and restore hope to the Peruvian people," she concluded.

The complete interview, running more than one hour and featuring all of these exclusive statements and in-depth analysis, is now available worldwide on Ismael Cala's official YouTube channel. "Me casé con mi país" la primera entrevista exclusiva de KEIKO FUJIMORI tras llegar a la PRESIDENCIA

Interview Clips Link: ENTREVISTA EXCLUSIVA KEIKO FUJIMORI

ABOUT THE ABUNDANCE REVOLUTION

The Abundance Revolution is a global platform for meaningful conversations hosted by Ismael Cala. Its mission is to explore the ideas, experiences, and principles that shape human leadership, consciousness, and personal transformation through interviews with some of the world's most influential, celebrated, and inspiring voices.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Journalist, bestselling author of 14 books, and international keynote speaker, Ismael Cala became one of the most respected and recognizable figures in Spanish-language media through his acclaimed years at CNN en Español, where he interviewed presidents, Nobel Prize winners, business leaders, and global celebrities. Today, he leads Cala Enterprises, is a leading voice in human development and meditation, and hosts The Abundance Revolution.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation