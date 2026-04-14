i4E launched as new global technology platform

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i4E

Apr 14, 2026, 07:15 ET

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i4E B.V. today announced itself as a new global innovation and technology licensing platform focused on protecting and licensing market-ready technologies with international reach.

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i4E - a new global technology platform focused on protecting and licensing market-ready technologies. (PRNewsfoto/i4E)
i4E - a new global technology platform focused on protecting and licensing market-ready technologies. (PRNewsfoto/i4E)

Drawing on extensive experience in global patented technology licensing and management, i4E aligns and supports the conversion of inventions into meaningful, defensible propositions suitable for worldwide licensing and scalable deployment. This is delivered through strong patent drafting, filing, prosecution, and management, supported by disciplined governance and long-term strategic involvement in licensing and monetization. These combined enable i4E to provide a structured framework to protect, position, and commercialize innovations, efficiently.

  

Its model is distinctive as it combines IP expertise with demand creation through collaborative development and operational involvement rather than serving solely as a holder of rights.

A prominent company within i4E's portfolio includes i4F, an established global technology licensing leader in the global home improvement industry. Additional acquisitions are advancing and will join i4E's portfolio in due course.

About i4E

i4E B.V. is a global innovation and technology platform focused on transforming intellectual property into market-ready technologies with international relevance. Through expertise in patent strategy, technology development and commercialization, i4E structures and scales defensible, innovation-led businesses with long-term growth potential. The platform combines intellectual property excellence, disciplined governance and global market reach to create sustainable enterprise value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954987/i4E.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955877/i4E_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts
Gilliane Palmer
Tel: +31 641899515
[email protected] 
www.i4e.com

SOURCE i4E

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