IAB Tech Lab Announces Privacy Standards Portfolio Updates to Strengthen Privacy Compliance Across the Digital Advertising Ecosystem for Public Comment

Updates Advance Interoperability and Help Address Regulatory Requirements; Available for Public Comment Until September 11, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the release of updates to its Privacy Standards Portfolio, including enhancements to the Global Privacy Protocol (GPP) and the Data Deletion Request Framework (DDRF) Version 2.0. The updates reinforce how elements of IAB Tech Lab's Privacy Standards Portfolio work together to help organizations mitigate privacy risk while supporting consistent implementation across the industry. The public comment period will be open until September 11, 2026.

"Privacy requirements continue to change, but that doesn't mean implementation has to become more complicated," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "These updates reflect what we've heard from companies putting these standards into practice and help make compliance more consistent, transparent, and practical across the ecosystem."

The proposed GPP updates focus on changes needed to support the Fifth Amended and Restated Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA). They include removing MSPA coverage for the previous state-by-state approach, eliminating Service Provider and Opt-Out Option Modes, removing secondary usage consents, and simplifying notice and choice fields.

DDRF Version 2.0 is now finalized following a public comment period that commenced in the fall of 2025. It introduces updates based on implementation experience and regulator questions. The revisions clarify identity and deletion request JSON Web Tokens (JWT) definitions, improve result feedback and troubleshooting, strengthen framework integrity, and support implementation-specific extensions. Together, these updates are intended to make data deletion requests easier to implement while increasing confidence for both consumers and regulators.

"Organizations implementing these standards have given us valuable feedback on where additional clarity was needed," said Rowena Lam, Senior Director of Product at IAB Tech Lab, IAB Tech Lab. "These updates are intended to make implementation more predictable while helping companies meet growing privacy expectations with greater consistency."

"Privacy requirements don't stop at organizational boundaries, so having common technical standards makes implementation more consistent across the ecosystem," said Jeff Wheeler, VP of Product, Didomi. "The updates to GPP and DDRF reflect real implementation experience and give organizations clearer guidance for responding to new regulatory requirements while reducing unnecessary complexity."

The updates were developed through IAB Tech Lab's Global Privacy Working Group and Privacy Rearc Commit Group (PRCG), reflecting collaboration across the industry. IAB Tech Lab encourages stakeholders to review the proposed GPP specifications and submit feedback during the public comment period to help shape the final standards.

To learn more about the Privacy Standards Portfolio and participate in the public comment process for the GPP and DDRF Version 2.0 specifications, visit https://iabtechlab.com/2026PrivacyUpdates

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab