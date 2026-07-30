IAB Tech Lab Releases AAMP 2.3, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure and Privacy Diligence to Agentic Advertising

New Release Brings Enterprise Deployment, Privacy Diligence, Pricing Integrity, and Industry Standards Together to Help Agentic Advertising Move Into Production

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards body, announced the release of AAMP 2.3, an update to the Agentic Advertising Management Protocols. AAMP 2.3 expands the framework with enterprise-ready deployment, integrated privacy diligence, stronger pricing integrity, broader platform support, and the finalization of key industry standards that help organizations deploy AI agents within existing advertising infrastructure.

"The industry has already shown what's possible with AI agents. Now the focus is making them reliable in the environments where advertising actually happens," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "Organizations need infrastructure they can trust. They need AI agents that work across systems, respect consumer privacy regulations, and make decisions with repeatable accuracy. AAMP 2.3 gives the industry that foundation, moving agentic advertising into everyday business."

The past year has seen rapid progress in agentic advertising, with AI agents demonstrating how they can automate planning, buying, selling, and optimization. The next phase is giving the industry a common framework that allows those capabilities to operate inside the technology environments companies already use. AAMP 2.3 was built to solve that challenge, enabling organizations to deploy model-agnostic agentic stacks that connect to major inventory sources while remaining interoperable across the broader advertising ecosystem.

The release introduces new capabilities that make production deployments more practical. Organizations can deploy AAMP through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, expand buying across additional platforms including Meta, integrate Google Ad Manager reporting, and build on new open source contributions from HyperMindz and Mixpeek. Together, these enhancements give buyers, sellers, publishers, and technology providers greater flexibility to integrate AI agents into existing workflows using the systems they already have in place.

As AI agents begin handling more transactional decisions, confidence in the information they use becomes increasingly important. AAMP 2.3 integrates the IAB Diligence Platform and SafeGuard Privacy directly into the Buyer Agent, helping organizations embed privacy diligence into agent workflows. Enhanced pricing guardrails also improve the accuracy and integrity of transaction data, creating greater confidence for buyers and sellers as agentic advertising moves into production.

At the same time, Agentic Audiences are now ready for fully programmatic and agentic transactions, extending standardized agentic workflows into audience activation.

What's New in AAMP 2.3

Built for Enterprise Deployment

Enterprise-ready deployment through Amazon Bedrock and Databricks

Deterministic negotiation guardrails with proven end-to-end real negotiation

Server-side trust verification on every price-moving path

Support for Meta buying

Google Ad Manager reporting integration

Built for Trusted Transactions

IAB Diligence Platform and SafeGuard Privacy approval gate integrated into the Buyer Agent

Enhanced pricing guardrails that improve pricing accuracy across Buyer and Seller Agents

Any path that commits spend is deterministic and provable with human approvals outside of value-based thresholds

Inventory availability is always based on real, not derived, numbers

Built Through Industry Collaboration

Fully conforming to the OpenDirect open standard and validated against the spec

Deals Sync API MCP Server contributed by HyperMindz

Content Taxonomy Parser contributed by Mixpeek, adding semantic IAB Content Taxonomy v3 classification, contextual inventory discovery and enrichment, and brand safety scoring

Agentic Audiences v1.0 ready for transactions

Industry Support

AAMP 2.3 reflects collaboration across cloud infrastructure providers, AI technology companies, and advertising platforms that are helping shape the next generation of interoperable agentic advertising. Industry contributors have added capabilities to the framework while supporting the standards that make it easier for organizations to deploy AI agents using shared protocols.

"For years, privacy has depended on policies, audits, and legal reviews," said Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder and CEO, SafeGuard Privacy. "AI agents need something different. They need clear, machine-readable guidance that helps them make the right decisions in real time. By embedding the IAB Diligence Platform into the industry's agentic framework, we're making privacy part of the technology itself and giving organizations of every size the confidence to embrace AI responsibly."

"Organizations don't struggle to build agents; they struggle to ship them," said Stephanie Layser, Sub-Industry Leader, Advertising at Amazon Web Services. "Support for AAMP 2.3 on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore gives developers a fast path to adopting the standard, with the security and scale enterprise advertising demands. Removing the barriers to adoption is a necessary step toward making agentic advertising practical and getting agents into market faster."

"Agent-run advertising has been stuck in the demo phase because the deal plane—the systems and protocols used to create, share, and manage programmatic deals—remains fragmented across platforms," said Mano Pillai, CEO, Co-Founder, HyperMindZ. "We contributed the Deals Sync MCP Server to AAMP 2.3 to give agents a single, standards-based way to execute deals, with the governance that production advertising demands."

"AI agents make better decisions when they have better context," said Ethan Steininger, Founder & CEO, Mixpeek. "By contributing the Content Taxonomy Parser to AAMP 2.3, we're helping bring semantic understanding and contextual intelligence directly into agentic workflows so organizations can make smarter decisions with greater confidence."

"As AI agents expand across media planning and trading, increased autonomy requires clear operational boundaries," said Jochen Schlosser, Chief Technology Officer, Adform. "By bringing privacy diligence, pricing controls and threshold-based approvals into agent workflows, AAMP 2.3 helps ensure that agentic advertising builds on, not around, the controls and infrastructure of programmatic advertising."

IAB Tech Lab's Agentic Task Force will continue advancing AAMP through collaboration with member companies and working groups as adoption expands across buyers, sellers, publishers, and platforms. Future releases will build on AAMP 2.3 while continuing to evolve the technical standards that support interoperable agentic advertising across the industry.

To learn more, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/aamp2dot3.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.