IAB Tech Lab Releases Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.3 for Public Comment

Updated Version 2.3 Clarifies Measurement Practices for Open RSS Distribution, Video Podcasts, and Server-Side Log Analysis; Available for Public Comment Until August 19, 2026

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the release of the Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.3, an update to the industry's technical framework for measuring podcast downloads, audience, and ad delivery using server-side log data. The updated guidelines clarify how measurement should be applied across both audio and video podcasts distributed through open RSS feeds and podcast applications that rely on server-side file delivery. The guidelines are available for public comment for 30 days until August 19, 2026.

"Measurement only works at scale if everyone is counting the same way," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "These updates give the industry clearer guidance for today's podcast ecosystem and help reduce the inconsistencies that slow deals down and create unnecessary questions. That is good for buyers, publishers, and everyone responsible for reporting the numbers."

Version 2.3 updates terminology from "listener" to "podcast consumer" and adds guidance around URL prefix measurement, RSS enclosure URL changes, invalid traffic considerations, and the application of different measurement window approaches. Together, these updates provide clearer implementation guidance for organizations responsible for measuring podcast audiences and advertising delivery. The change of terminology lays a foundation that will be built on in 2027 with the v3.0 guideline focusing on the growth area of streaming video podcasts. That next version of the guidelines is currently in development by the Podcast Technical Working Group, and anyone interested in supporting their development should email [email protected] to join.

The podcast ecosystem continues to rely heavily on server-side log analysis because most podcast applications do not provide client-side playback confirmation yet. The updated guidelines help members reduce measurement discrepancies, better account for video podcasts, improve the handling of duplicate downloads and platform-driven anomalies, and promote more consistent reporting across the marketplace. For buyers, the guidance strengthens confidence that reported downloads, audience, and ad delivery are being counted consistently. For publishers, hosting providers, measurement vendors, and platforms, it provides clearer implementation guidance that supports a more trusted podcast advertising marketplace.

"Server-side log data remains the backbone of podcast measurement, and these updates reflect the continued evolution of the medium," said Hugo Martel, SVP, Podcast and Content Delivery, Triton Digital. "Clearer guidance for video podcast measurement is a welcome addition, helping the industry adapt as podcast consumption expands across formats while giving publishers and advertisers greater confidence in the insights they rely on."

"These updates give the market more clarity around how podcast audiences and ad delivery should be measured, which ultimately benefits everyone relying on those numbers," said Robert Freeland, Founder & CTO, Podtrac. "Our industry depends on trusted measurement that everyone can understand and apply consistently. These updates help bring that consistency."

The Podcast Technical Working Group led the development of Version 2.3 through industry collaboration and member input. IAB Tech Lab encourages publishers, platforms, measurement providers, and other stakeholders to review the draft and provide feedback during the public comment period before the guidelines are finalized.

To learn more about the Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.3, click https://iabtechlab.com/podcastmeasurement2dot3

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab