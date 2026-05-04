IAC Earnings Release Available on Company's Website

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its first quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC will host a conference call to discuss the company's first quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC, Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of IAC, Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. and Tim Quinn, CFO of People Inc. will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, publicly-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today primarily comprises leading publisher People Inc. and its strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE IAC