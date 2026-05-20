IAC to Participate in the 54th Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the 54th Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of IAC and Tim Quinn, CFO of People Inc. will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET. Both a live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, publicly-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today primarily comprises leading publisher People Inc. and its strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE IAC