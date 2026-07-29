IBBA® Announces the Results from the 2026 Annual Conference for Business Brokers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) presents key moments from the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference, held May 29–31 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. The conference convened Business Brokers from the USA and Canada for two days of education, networking and professional development not found anywhere else. The keynote address, "Resilience and Embracing Change," was delivered by Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace. Her presentation featured valuable perspectives to turn personal and professional setbacks into comebacks with resilience, focus and intention. The IBBA® is the largest international, not-for-profit association for Business Brokers.

For small business owners considering a sale, the IBBA Conference underscores the importance of working with a qualified Business Broker — one who is committed to ongoing education, professional certification, and staying current on industry standards and best practices.

Through expert-led sessions, attendees gained strategic knowledge and actionable insights to better serve their clients. Topics covered included the latest market intelligence and buyer behavior, advanced valuation strategies, deal structuring techniques, legal and compliance updates, and negotiation strategies designed to protect the deal. The courses included: Dynamics of Business Transfer: Managing Relational vs. Technical Forces; Manufacturing: Small Shop Big Deal Fundamentals for Business Brokers; The Psychology of Buying & Selling a Business: Understanding the Human Element; and many more.

Post-conference feedback reflected the strong educational value and networking impact of the event, with attendees sharing the following:

"Great to be at IBBA 2026, surrounded by top business brokers, leaders, and dealmakers from across the industry."

"Events like this are a reminder that growth comes from staying educated, connected, and committed to sharpening your craft."

Looking ahead, the IBBA announces that its 2027 Annual Conference will take place May 21-23 in Orlando, FL. The upcoming conference will continue the IBBA's mission to provide the education, training and professional support that enable Business Brokers to perform their role with excellence to facilitate the successful transfer of business ownership.

"Business Brokers guide owners through one of the most significant transitions of their lives. That responsibility demands excellence. The IBBA Annual Conference equips Business Brokers with the education, industry knowledge and professional relationships they need to better serve their clients, and continue raising the standard of the profession." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Access actionable insights to prepare for the sale of your business on SellYourWay.Org.

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The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

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SOURCE IBBA