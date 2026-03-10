The International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) Announces its 2026 Annual Conference for Business Brokers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) will host its industry's premier event — The 2026 IBBA Annual Conference — on May 29 - May 31 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. The conference will bring together Business Brokers from across the world for two days of education, networking and professional development not found anywhere else. The IBBA is the largest international, not-for-profit association for Business Brokers.

For small business owners considering a sale, the IBBA® Conference underscores the importance of working with a qualified Business Broker — one who is committed to ongoing education, professional certification and staying current on industry standards and best practices.

Conference highlights include:

The Marketplace. Attendees interact with the industry's top solution providers to keep on top of the latest products, services and best practices to serve their business-owner clients.

Workshops By The Experts. Workshops and seminars are included with the Conference experience which deliver the latest insights and how-to's across a range of topics, from valuations, sales and marketing, to broker development and technology. Key workshops that speak to business owners include:

Add More Value to Your Client's Transaction by Knowing the Key Elements to the Real Estate Side of the Transaction

The Valuation Gap: From Spreadsheets to Reality

The Future Deal Team: Human Brokers, AI Analysts, and Digital Assistants

Working Capital in the Deal

What Every New Business Broker Needs to Know (But Might Not Ask)

Importance of Balance Sheet in a Transaction

Networking Receptions. Dedicated networking events foster meaningful connections with peers, industry leaders and solution providers in a relaxed, social setting. These events provide the perfect opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas and expand professional networks.

Optional Courses. Attendees can elevate their conference experience by choosing from an array of optional courses. Courses vary by conference, but always include a purposeful mix of sales, marketing, financial, legal and niche topics, ensuring there is a course for everyone, no matter the Broker's place on the experience curve.

Keynote Speaker: Noelle Pikus Pace. Olympic silver medalist, 2x World Champion, and 26x World Cup medalist in skeleton, Noelle overcame a freak accident that shattered her leg and Olympic dreams in 2005 — while ranked #1 in the world — to become the first American woman to win the Skeleton World Championships by the largest margin in history in the next session. She earned Olympic silver in 2014 with her husband and children by her side, a moment named the USOPC's "Moment of the Games." A best-selling author (Focused), MBA, mom of four, and mindset coach, Noelle inspires leaders to turn setbacks into comebacks with resilience, focus, and intention.

"For small business owners, preparing for a business sale, the experience and qualifications of their Business Broker play a critical role in realizing the full value of their life's work. The IBBA® encourages business owners to work with Brokers who prioritize ongoing education and actively engage in industry events such as the IBBA Conference — ensuring that their Brokers are equipped with the latest market intelligence, industry knowledge and best practices. Business owners want a Broker with this level of expertise and commitment on their side of the table for the best outcomes." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Get these actionable insights on SellYourWay.Org.

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

