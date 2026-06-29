Iberdrola selects ICEYE to strengthen its network in the face of extreme weather

The use of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites and near real-time data will enable the company to anticipate risks such as floods, fires or strong winds, assess damage quickly and minimize its impact on the electricity supply.

The solution, to be piloted in Spain, provides a comprehensive end‑to‑end disaster management tool designed to enhance the resilience of the grid against major risks.

The deployment also includes rapid wind damage assessment solutions specifically tailored for assets in the United States and Australia

The solution is the winner of a New-Tech Challenge within Iberdrola's international open innovation program, PERSEO, which received over 40 proposals from ten countries

HELSINKI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, was selected by IBERDROLA to develop an innovation project aimed at strengthening its electricity grid against extreme natural events.

FIA of Spanish Electric Network Infrastructure

Through a comprehensive multi-perils approach, the initiative will enable Iberdrola to anticipate risks, rapidly assess damage, and minimize supply disruptions using near-real-time geospatial data. The solution is the winner of a New-Tech Challenge organized by Iberdrola's international open innovation program, PERSEO, which attracted more than 40 proposals from ten countries. The solution will initially be rolled out through a 12-month pilot project in Spain. ICEYE was selected for its ability to deliver rapid, actionable insights under challenging conditions, moving beyond a single-hazard focus to provide a unified overview of grid resilience.

At the core of the deployment is ICEYE's operational Flood Solutions Suite, which will be available from day one. Flood Early Warning forecasts flood risk using predictive data so that Iberdrola's teams can prepare in advance of disasters, while Flood Rapid Impact and Flood Insights provide consistent updates for measuring flood extent and water depth at the asset level. Together, these capabilities equip Iberdrola with key data before, during, and after an event, enabling network managers to direct repair teams to the most impacted infrastructure first.

Recognizing the diverse risks affecting the Spanish electricity grid, the pilot also includes dedicated monitoring for severe windstorms (cyclogenesis) and wildfires. Because ICEYE's SAR technology can capture high-resolution imagery through thick smoke and severe storm clouds, the company will help Iberdrola track the impact of fires and assess structural wind damage immediately after a weather system passes.

Iberdrola's network consists of more than 1.4 million kilometers of transmission and distribution lines across various countries and serves millions of customers. Given its global presence, this partnership extends beyond Europe. ICEYE will deploy its Hurricane Rapid Impact (HRI) solution for Iberdrola's assets in the United States and Australia. This capability delivers heatmaps within 24 hours of a hurricane making landfall, allowing international network managers to rapidly triage affected regional assets.

Gonzalo García-Muñoz, SVP of Global Operations and CEO of ICEYE Spain, highlighted that "this collaboration enables the integration of satellite intelligence into network operations, the detection of risks at an earlier stage, and the acceleration of supply restoration in affected areas."

Andy Read, Vice President of Government Solutions at ICEYE, said, "Electric utilities need actionable intelligence in the first hours after an incident. ICEYE's SAR technology gives Iberdrola a reliable view of where flooding, wildfires, or storm damage is occurring and which assets are most affected. With near real-time data, we can help reduce outage times for customers and strengthen the resilience of Spain's energy network."

Óscar Villanueva, Director of the Western Region at i-DE Redes Eléctricas Inteligentes, Iberdrola's distribution arm in Spain, noted that "resilience is a key priority for our electricity networks, and this collaboration enables us to incorporate advanced observation and analysis capabilities to anticipate extreme events, minimize their impact on customers, and strengthen the electricity system in the long term."

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the global leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We offer continuous monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes anywhere on Earth. ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced constellation of SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites. We provide our clients with intelligence of unrivalled quality, latency and revisit frequency, in all weather conditions, day or night. To governments choosing to operate their own constellation, we offer this proven capability as a sovereign system.

Constellations developed by ICEYE serve clients in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable rapid decision-making that contributes to a safer future.

Founded and headquartered in Finland, ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees in Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece and the US. We are a growing international team made up of people who build.

About Iberdrola

Having surpassed €140 billion in market capitalization, Iberdrola is Europe's largest electricity utility and one of the two largest worldwide. The Group supplies energy to more than 100 million people globally and has a workforce of 45,400 employees, with assets totalling €161 billion. In 2025, Iberdrola reported a record net profit of €6.28 billion. The company contributes close to €10.4 billion in tax payments in the countries where it operates and supports more than 500,000 jobs across its supply chain, thanks to €13.2 billion in purchases from tens of thousands of suppliers.

Since 2001, Iberdrola has invested more than €175 billion in electricity networks, renewable energy and energy storage to help build an energy model based on electrification. The company operates nearly 1.4 million kilometres of electricity networks in the United States (New York, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts), the UK (Scotland, England and Wales), Brazil (Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Brasília) and Spain, and has 58,000 MW of installed capacity worldwide, more than 46,000 MW of which is renewable.