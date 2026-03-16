ibreo Brings Award-Winning Wellness Technology to Hollywood During Oscars Weekend

Celebrities experienced the brand's portable massage devices during a two-day gifting suite at The Maybourne Beverly Hills ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Oscars weekend in Los Angeles, wellness technology brand ibreo introduced its portable massagers to celebrities and entertainment insiders during a pre-Oscars gifting suite at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Guests experienced ibreo's design-forward wellness devices developed to relieve tension and support recovery during demanding schedules.

Tiffany Haddish poses with the ibreo See 7 Eye Massager at a Pre-Oscars gifting suite at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Photo Credit Alexander Headley.

"Oscars weekend is one of the busiest times in entertainment, and moments of relaxation can make a meaningful difference," said Charles Zhai, Marketing Director at ibreo. "We're excited to introduce our wellness technology to new audiences in Los Angeles and show how portable massage can support everyday comfort and recovery."

Throughout the event, ibreo showcased several targeted massage solutions for areas where stress builds, including the neck, eyes, and feet. Celebrities tried the massagers firsthand, expressing visible bliss. The brand's lightweight, travel-friendly massagers incorporate techniques inspired by professional massage, including kneading, compression, and gentle warmth to promote circulation, relaxation, and relief from strain.

ibreo is the American consumer brand of Breo, a publicly traded wellness technology company recognized as an early innovator in the portable massager category. Backed by nearly 800 global patents, Breo products have been used by more than 70 million consumers across more than 50 countries worldwide.

Internationally, the company has received prestigious design honors including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and Good Design Award for its blend of ergonomic engineering, research-driven technology, and modern design.

Built by fully in-house research, design, and engineering teams, ibreo products meet global quality and safety standards including CE, FCC, FDA, and RoHS compliance.

During one of Hollywood's most high-profile weekends, ibreo continues introducing American consumers to a globally trusted approach to wellness technology that blends innovation, design, and everyday recovery.

About ibreo

ibreo is the U.S. consumer brand of Breo, China's #1 massager brand, publicly traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. With over 20 years creating portable massage devices, Breo brings its innovation to the U.S. through ibreo, offering massagers for relaxation, recovery, and stress relief. Recognized with Red Dot, iF, and Japan Good Design Awards, ibreo devices combine targeted relief, ergonomic design, and portability. Available at ibreo.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, and Tizag.shop.

SOURCE ibreo